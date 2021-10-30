Columbus 14, Hallettsville 13
|Hallettsville
|0
|0
|7
|6
|--
|13
|Columbus
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
C: Jordan Woods 10 pass from Adam Schobel (Javier Mendoza kick), 0:59
Second quarter
C: Woods 24 pass from Schobel (Mendoza kick), 7:29
Third quarter
H: Price Pruett 20 run (Chase Janak kick), 6:36
Fourth quarter
H: Pruett 6 run (kick blocked), 5:29
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Columbus
|First downs
|15
|14
|Yards rushing
|34-210
|34-129
|Yards passing
|34
|142
|Passes
|6-10-0-2
|11-16-2-0
|Punts
|37
|24
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-35
|1-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Price Pruett 28-185-2, Cam'ron Alamilla 4-20, Trace Patek 4-20, Damani Hartwell 3-16, Brandt Trlicek 2-0; Columbus: JJ Hurd 24-96, Nijay Johnson 3-36, Adam Schobel 1-(-2).
Passing -- Hallettsville: Trlicek 1-4-3-0-1, Patek 6-10-35-0-1; Columbus: Schobel 11-16-142-2-0.
Receiving -- Hallettsville: De'keidris Bedford 5-31, Chase Janak 1-4, Brayden North 1-3; Columbus: Colton Pitchford 4-55, Jordan Woods 4-51-1, Chase Glueck 2-24, Javier Mendoza 1-17.
