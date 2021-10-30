Columbus 14, Hallettsville 13

Hallettsville  7  6   -- 13                     
Columbus  7  -- 14                     

First quarter

C: Jordan Woods 10 pass from Adam Schobel (Javier Mendoza kick), 0:59

Second quarter

C: Woods 24 pass from Schobel (Mendoza kick), 7:29

Third quarter

H: Price Pruett 20 run (Chase Janak kick), 6:36

Fourth quarter

H: Pruett 6 run (kick blocked), 5:29

Team stats

 Hallettsville Columbus  
  First downs 15 14
  Yards rushing 34-210  34-129
  Yards passing 34  142
  Passes 6-10-0-2 11-16-2-0
  Punts  37 24
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  3-35 1-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Price Pruett 28-185-2, Cam'ron Alamilla 4-20, Trace Patek 4-20, Damani Hartwell 3-16, Brandt Trlicek 2-0; Columbus: JJ Hurd 24-96, Nijay Johnson 3-36, Adam Schobel 1-(-2).

Passing -- Hallettsville: Trlicek 1-4-3-0-1, Patek 6-10-35-0-1; Columbus: Schobel 11-16-142-2-0.

Receiving -- Hallettsville: De'keidris Bedford 5-31, Chase Janak 1-4, Brayden North 1-3; Columbus: Colton Pitchford 4-55, Jordan Woods 4-51-1, Chase Glueck 2-24, Javier Mendoza 1-17.

