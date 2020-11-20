Hallettsville 27, Diboll 0
|Hallettsville
|7
|7
|0
|13
|--
|27
|Diboll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
H-Jonathon Brooks 38 run (Chase Janak kick), 1:36
Second quarter
H-Deven Wood 42 pass from Trace Patek (Janak kick), 7:47
Fourth quarter
H-Brooks 2 run (Janak kick), 7:56
H-Brooks 9 run (kick failed), 5:21
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Diboll
|First downs
|16
|10
|Yards rushing
|32-171
|38-155
|Yards passing
|128
|46
|Passes
|8-13-1
|9-19-0
|Punts
|3-141
|8-206
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|4-27
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 25-191, Price Pruett 1-9, Damani Hartwell 1-3, Patek 3-(-5), Team 2-(-27); Diboll: Jaylon Jackson 14-69, Jeremiah Gums 1-27, Jaylen McMillan 3-18, Jacoby Watts 3-16, Zach Phipps 1-10, Rey Arrellano 11-9, James Johnson 4-6, Chris Teal 1-0;
Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 8-13-128-1-1; Diboll: Arrellano 9-19-46-0-0;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 4-27, Woods 2-70-1, Luke Bludau 1-21, Brooks 1-10; Diboll: Watts 3-23, Kelly Stewart 2-11, Kobe Clark 2-7, Teal 1-8, Gums 1-(-3);
