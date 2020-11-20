Hallettsville 27, Diboll 0

Hallettsville 77013 -- 27                    
Diboll0000 -- 0                    

First quarter

H-Jonathon Brooks 38 run (Chase Janak kick), 1:36

Second quarter

H-Deven Wood 42 pass from Trace Patek (Janak kick), 7:47

Fourth quarter

H-Brooks 2 run (Janak kick), 7:56

H-Brooks 9 run (kick failed), 5:21

Team stats

 Hallettsville Diboll
  First downs 16 10
  Yards rushing 32-171 38-155
  Yards passing 128 46
  Passes 8-13-1 9-19-0
  Punts 3-141 8-206
  Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
  Penalty-yards 4-30 4-27

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 25-191, Price Pruett 1-9, Damani Hartwell 1-3, Patek 3-(-5), Team 2-(-27); Diboll: Jaylon Jackson 14-69, Jeremiah Gums 1-27, Jaylen McMillan 3-18, Jacoby Watts 3-16, Zach Phipps 1-10, Rey Arrellano 11-9, James Johnson 4-6, Chris Teal 1-0;

Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 8-13-128-1-1; Diboll: Arrellano 9-19-46-0-0;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 4-27, Woods 2-70-1, Luke Bludau 1-21, Brooks 1-10; Diboll: Watts 3-23, Kelly Stewart 2-11, Kobe Clark 2-7, Teal 1-8, Gums 1-(-3);

