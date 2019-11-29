Hallettsville 28, George West 21
|George West
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|21
|Hallettsville
|7
|14
|0
|7
|--
|28
FIRST QUARTER
Hallettsville: Travis Matula 32 pass from Lane Linhart (Chase Janak kick), 9:41
George West: Devon Jackson 32 pass from Coltan Orr (Keaton Neil kick), 7:06
SECOND QUARTER
Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 75 run (Janak kick), 5:08
Hallettsville: Matula 8 pass from Linhart (Janak kick), 1:01
THIRD QUARTER
George West: Justin Upton 4 run (Neil kick), 6:30
FOURTH QUARTER
Hallettsville: Brooks 3 run (Janak kick,) 4:16
George West: Jared Zuniga 33 run (Neil kick), 2:26
Team stats
|George West
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|23
|9
|Yards rushing
|54-343
|26-198
|Yards passing
|43
|62
|Passes
|5-23-1
|5-7-1
|Punts
|1-32
|2-45
|Fumbles-lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-25
|5-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 17-174, Lane Linhart 8-25. George West: Orr 23-156, Henicke 12-90.
Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 5-7-2-1. George West: Orr 5-23-1-43
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Travis Matula 2-40, Devon Wood 1-11, Luke Bludau 1-7, Chase Janak 1-4. George West: Freeman 3-16, Jackson 1-32, Zuniga 1 - (-) 5..
