Football stats

Hallettsville 28, George West 21

George West 7  7   --21                     
Hallettsville714  --28                     

FIRST QUARTER

Hallettsville: Travis Matula 32 pass from Lane Linhart (Chase Janak kick), 9:41

George West: Devon Jackson 32 pass from Coltan Orr (Keaton Neil kick), 7:06

SECOND QUARTER

Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 75 run (Janak kick), 5:08

Hallettsville: Matula 8 pass from Linhart (Janak kick), 1:01

THIRD QUARTER

George West: Justin Upton 4 run (Neil kick), 6:30

FOURTH QUARTER

Hallettsville: Brooks 3 run (Janak kick,) 4:16

George West: Jared Zuniga 33 run (Neil kick), 2:26

Team stats

 George West Hallettsville  
  First downs 23 9
  Yards rushing54-343  26-198
  Yards passing 43  62
  Passes 5-23-1 5-7-1
  Punts  1-32 2-45
  Fumbles-lost  4-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-25 5-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 17-174, Lane Linhart 8-25. George West: Orr 23-156, Henicke 12-90.

Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 5-7-2-1. George West: Orr 5-23-1-43

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Travis Matula 2-40, Devon Wood 1-11, Luke Bludau 1-7, Chase Janak 1-4. George West: Freeman 3-16, Jackson 1-32, Zuniga 1 - (-) 5..

