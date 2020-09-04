Hallettsville 44, Industrial 0
|Industrial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Hallettsville
|13
|14
|14
|3
|--
|44
First quarter
Deven Wood 78 pass from Trace Patek (Chase Janek kick), 7:14
Deven Wood 13 pass from Trace Patek (kick failed), 2:03
Second quarter
Jonathon Brooks 6 run (Janak kick), 9:07
Deven Wood 24 pass from Trace Patek (Janak kick), 3:12
Third quarter
Jonathon Brooks 48 run (Janak kick), 4:12
Jonathon Brooks 14 run (Janak kick), 1:08
Fourth quarter
Chase Janak 37 yard field goal, 4:48
Team stats
|Industrial
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|9
|23
|Yards rushing
|20-53
|31-273
|Yards passing
|109
|251
|Passes
|7-15-1
|13-18-1
|Punts
|4-182
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-30
|8-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 15-192; Trace Patek 3-14; Cam'ron Alamilla 5-42; Brandt Trlicek 4-16; Damani Hartwell 3-8. Industrial: Matthew Davis 5-11; Dylan Giesalhart 6-20; Tayte Karl 3-20; Brock Duarte 3-3; Mason Roe 1-9.
Passing -- Hallettsville: Trace Patek 13-18-1; Industrial: Matthew Davis 7-15-1.
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Deven Wood 3-115; Price Pruett 1-43; Luke Bludau 2-11; Chase Janak 1-29; Jonathon Brooks 2-34; Ty Gerke 3-29. Industrial: Kaleb Figirova 4-47; Mason Roe 1-9; Kael Estes 1-23; Kid Holladay 1-30.
