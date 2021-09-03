Hallettsville 28, Industrial 24

Hallettsville7777 -- 28                    
Industrial01077 -- 24                    

First quarter

H-Price Pruett 27 pass from Trace Patek (Chase Janak kick), 2:28

Second quarter

I-Rider Ulloa 42 field goal, 6:38

I-Mason Roe 6 pass from Matthew Davis (Ulloa kick), 5:37

H-Cam’ron Alamilla 3 run (Janak kick), 0:31

Third quarter

I-Jackson Fluitt 25 fumble return (Ulloa kick), 6:30

H-Pruett 6 run (Janak kick), 1:46

Fourth quarter

I-Davis 57 fumble return (Ulloa kick), 11:45

H-Pruett 11 run (Janak kick), 1:10

Team stats

 Hallettsville Industrial  
  First downs 18 8
  Yards rushing 50-229 26-44
  Yards passing 44 23
  Passes 5-17-1 7-17-0
  Punts 3-128 6-245
  Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-1
  Penalty-yards 4-31 3-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Pruett 20-125-2, Patek 15-77, Alamilla 10-26-1, Brandt Trlicek 2-6, Damani Hartwell 2-0, Team 1-(-5); Industrial: Kaleb Figirova 5-25, Clay Martin 7-24, Brock Duarte 2-6, Matthew Davis 12-(-11);

Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 5-17-44-1-1; Industrial: Davis 7-17-23-0-0;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: De'Keidris Bedford 2-7, Hartwell 2-0, Pruett 1-27-1; Industrial: Roe 4-16-1, Figirova 2-8, Tayte Karl 1-(-1);

