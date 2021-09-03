Hallettsville 28, Industrial 24
|Hallettsville
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Industrial
|0
|10
|7
|7
|--
|24
First quarter
H-Price Pruett 27 pass from Trace Patek (Chase Janak kick), 2:28
Second quarter
I-Rider Ulloa 42 field goal, 6:38
I-Mason Roe 6 pass from Matthew Davis (Ulloa kick), 5:37
H-Cam’ron Alamilla 3 run (Janak kick), 0:31
Third quarter
I-Jackson Fluitt 25 fumble return (Ulloa kick), 6:30
H-Pruett 6 run (Janak kick), 1:46
Fourth quarter
I-Davis 57 fumble return (Ulloa kick), 11:45
H-Pruett 11 run (Janak kick), 1:10
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Industrial
|First downs
|18
|8
|Yards rushing
|50-229
|26-44
|Yards passing
|44
|23
|Passes
|5-17-1
|7-17-0
|Punts
|3-128
|6-245
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-31
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Pruett 20-125-2, Patek 15-77, Alamilla 10-26-1, Brandt Trlicek 2-6, Damani Hartwell 2-0, Team 1-(-5); Industrial: Kaleb Figirova 5-25, Clay Martin 7-24, Brock Duarte 2-6, Matthew Davis 12-(-11);
Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 5-17-44-1-1; Industrial: Davis 7-17-23-0-0;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: De'Keidris Bedford 2-7, Hartwell 2-0, Pruett 1-27-1; Industrial: Roe 4-16-1, Figirova 2-8, Tayte Karl 1-(-1);
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.