Jim Ned 24, Hallettsville 21

Jim Ned  77100 -- 24                    
Hallettsville 14700 -- 21                    

First quarter

JN: Xavier Wishert 70 run (Hayden Humphries kick) 7:04

H: Jonathon Brooks 1 run (Trace Janak kick) 3:12

H: Brooks 47 interception (Janak kick) 2:08

Second quarter

JN: Wishert 20 run (Humphries kick) 8:32

H: Brooks 39 run (Janak kick) 4:16

Third quarter

JN: Austin Martin 55 pass from Scott Yardley (Humphries kick)

JN: Humphries 26 FG 3:28

Team stats

 Jim Ned Hallettsville  
  First downs 18 11
  Yards rushing 40-361 25-217
  Yards passing 135  60
  Passes 10-16-1 5-13-1
  Punts  1-17 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  2-2
  Penalty-yards  4-27 6-63

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 20-197, Patek 4-19, Gerke 1-1; Jim Ned: Wishert 24-216, Young 8-27, Yardley 7-18, Perez 1-1;

Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 5-13-60-0-1; Jim Ned: Yardley 10-16-135-0-1;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Wood 2-10, Bludau 1-23, Gerke 1-27, Brooks 1-0; Jim Ned: Henderson 4-39, Wilson 2-22, Martin 1-55, Rodriguez 1-5, Lewis 1-6;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.