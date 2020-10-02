Jim Ned 24, Hallettsville 21
|Jim Ned
|7
|7
|10
|0
|--
|24
|Hallettsville
|14
|7
|0
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
JN: Xavier Wishert 70 run (Hayden Humphries kick) 7:04
H: Jonathon Brooks 1 run (Trace Janak kick) 3:12
H: Brooks 47 interception (Janak kick) 2:08
Second quarter
JN: Wishert 20 run (Humphries kick) 8:32
H: Brooks 39 run (Janak kick) 4:16
Third quarter
JN: Austin Martin 55 pass from Scott Yardley (Humphries kick)
JN: Humphries 26 FG 3:28
Team stats
|Jim Ned
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|18
|11
|Yards rushing
|40-361
|25-217
|Yards passing
|135
|60
|Passes
|10-16-1
|5-13-1
|Punts
|1-17
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|4-27
|6-63
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 20-197, Patek 4-19, Gerke 1-1; Jim Ned: Wishert 24-216, Young 8-27, Yardley 7-18, Perez 1-1;
Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 5-13-60-0-1; Jim Ned: Yardley 10-16-135-0-1;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Wood 2-10, Bludau 1-23, Gerke 1-27, Brooks 1-0; Jim Ned: Henderson 4-39, Wilson 2-22, Martin 1-55, Rodriguez 1-5, Lewis 1-6;
