Hallettsville 61, Little River Academy 26
|Hallettsville
|7
|21
|13
|20
|--
|61
|LRA
|0
|6
|0
|20
|--
|26
First quarter
H-Jonathon Brooks 16 run (Chase Janak kick), 4:34
Second quarter
H-Brooks 13 run (Janak kick), 8:33
H-Brooks 4 run (Janak kick), 3:15
H-Brooks 63 pass from Trace Patek (Janak kick), 2:19
A-Kollin Mraz 16 pass from Jerry Cephus (pass failed), 0:05
Third quarter
H-Brooks 58 run (Janak kick), 7:28
H-Brooks 78 punt return (Janak kick), 6:02
Fourth quarter
A-Darion Franklin 1 run (Dylan Egger kick), 11:56
H-Brooks 34 run (Janak kick), 11:18
A-Scout Brazeal 70 pass from Cephus (kick failed), 10:48
H-Damani Hartwell 63 pass from Patek (Janak kick), 8:51
A-Mraz 12 pass from Cephus (Egger kick), 4:58
H-Hartwell 83 kickoff return (Janak kick), 4:42
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|LRA
|First downs
|21
|16
|Yards rushing
|32-130
|27-233
|Yards passing
|248
|211
|Passes
|17-33-0
|9-16-0
|Punts
|6-196
|1-43
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-43
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 19-240, Patek 4-15, Team 4-(-22).; LRA: Cephus 19-111, Franklin 10-19, Zane Clarke 3-0.;
Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 9-16-211-2-0; LRA: Cephus 16-32-235-3-0, Kollin Mraz 1-1-13-0-0;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Brooks 2-70-1, Luke Bludau 2-35, Deven Wood 2-17, Hartwell 1-63-1, Ty Gerke 1-21, Janak 1-5.; LRA: Franklin 6-69, Mraz 6-56-2, Brazeal 4-106-1, Cole Stewart 1-13
