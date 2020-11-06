Hallettsville 53, Llano 28
|Hallettsville
|13
|20
|0
|20
|--
|53
|Llano
|7
|14
|0
|7
|--
|28
First quarter
Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 17 run, (kick failed), 6:32
Llano: Case Kuykendall 4 run, (Diego Perez kick), 4:51
Hallettsville: Brooks 39 run, (Chase Janak kick), 4:14
Second quarter
Hallettsville: Brooks 36 run, (Janak kick), 11:10
Hallettsville: Brooks 5 run, (Janak kick), 8:15
Llano: Quincy Price 101 yard kick return, (Perez kick) 8:00
Hallettsville: Damani Hartwell 36 yard punt return, (kick failed), 3:15
Llano: Kuykendall 54 yard pass to Price, (Perez kick), 2:09
Fourth quarter
Hallettsville: Brooks 42 run, (Janak kick), 9:35
Llano: Kuykendall 5 yard pass to Trevor Cowan, (Perez kick), 5:49
Hallettsville: Brooks 19 run, (Janak kick), 4:55
Hallettsville: Brooks 69 interception return, (kick failed) 3:20
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Llano
|First downs
|11
|21
|Yards rushing
|34-351
|34-278
|Yards passing
|10
|192
|Passes
|2-11-0-0
|14-30-2-3
|Punts
|44.5
|26
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|6-35
|2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 25-304, Trace Patek 8-51, Damani Hartwell 1-(-4); Llano: Case Kuykendall 18-181, Abel Prince 10-55, Austin Hulon 5-26, Quincy Price 1-16
Passing -- Hallettsville: Trace Patek 2-11-10-0-0; Llano: Case Kuykendall 14-30-1922-3
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 2-10; Llano: Quincy Price 6-106, Abel Prince 3-54, Jared Beasley 2-16, Austin Hulon 1-6, Trevor Cowan 1-5, Luke Keller 1-5
