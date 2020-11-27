Hallettsville 61, Lorena 48
|Lorena
|7
|6
|21
|14
|--
|48
|Hallettsville
|20
|6
|14
|21
|--
|61
First quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 3 run, (Chase Janak kick), 2:23
L: Will Tague 31 pass from Ben Smedshammer, (McCray Lewis kick), 1:24
H: Brooks 69 run, (kick failed), 1:28
H: Brooks 25 run, (Janak kick) :20
Second quarter
L: Lewis 64 pass from Smedshammer, (kick failed), 11:44
H: Brooks 1 run, (pass failed), 2:38
Third quarter
H: Brooks 67 run, (Janak kick), 11:50
H: Brooks 36 run, (Janak kick), 9:46
L: Smedhammer 7 run, (Lewis kick), 11:50
L: Reed Michna 4 pass from Smedshammer, (Lewis kick), 2:05
Fourth quarter
H: Brooks 29 run, (Janak kick), 5:34
L: Colton Dale 20 pass from Smedshammer, (Lewis kick), 1:28
L: Lewis 20 run, (Lewis kick), 1:31
Team stats
|Lorena
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|23
|17
|Yards rushing
|42-268
|34-533
|Yards passing
|231
|88
|Passes
|12-30-4-1
|5-9-0-0
|Punts
|4.28
|1.36
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-60
|8-95
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks, 27-501, Patek, 5-32; Lorena: Smedshammer, 25-155, Michna, 9-50, Madkins, 7-43, Porter, 2-12, Hanson, 1-4;
Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek, 5-9-88-0-0; Lorena: Smedshammer, 12-30-268-3-1;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Gerke, 2-36, Bludau, 1-27, Brooks, 1-6, Janak, 1-20; Lorena: Porter, 5-63, Michna, 3-57, Lewis, 2-73, Teague, 1-20, Pitts, 1-20;
