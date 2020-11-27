Hallettsville 61, Lorena 48

Lorena762114 -- 48                    
Hallettsville 2061421 -- 61                    

First quarter

H: Jonathon Brooks 3 run, (Chase Janak kick), 2:23

L: Will Tague 31 pass from Ben Smedshammer, (McCray Lewis kick), 1:24

H: Brooks 69 run, (kick failed), 1:28

H: Brooks 25 run, (Janak kick) :20

Second quarter

L: Lewis 64 pass from Smedshammer, (kick failed), 11:44

H: Brooks 1 run, (pass failed), 2:38

Third quarter

H: Brooks 67 run, (Janak kick), 11:50

H: Brooks 36 run, (Janak kick), 9:46

L: Smedhammer 7 run, (Lewis kick), 11:50

L: Reed Michna 4 pass from Smedshammer, (Lewis kick), 2:05

Fourth quarter

H: Brooks 29 run, (Janak kick), 5:34

L: Colton Dale 20 pass from Smedshammer, (Lewis kick), 1:28

L: Lewis 20 run, (Lewis kick), 1:31

Team stats

 LorenaHallettsville
  First downs 23 17
  Yards rushing 42-268  34-533
  Yards passing 231  88
  Passes 12-30-4-1 5-9-0-0
  Punts  4.28 1.36
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  6-60 8-95

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks, 27-501, Patek, 5-32; Lorena: Smedshammer, 25-155, Michna, 9-50, Madkins, 7-43, Porter, 2-12, Hanson, 1-4;

Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek, 5-9-88-0-0; Lorena: Smedshammer, 12-30-268-3-1;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Gerke, 2-36, Bludau, 1-27, Brooks, 1-6, Janak, 1-20; Lorena: Porter, 5-63, Michna, 3-57, Lewis, 2-73, Teague, 1-20, Pitts, 1-20;

