Hallettsville 41, Shiner 8

Hallettsville  13 14  7   -- 41                     
Shiner  0  -- 8                    

First quarter

H: Jashaun Price 55 run (Ty Tomak kick good) 7:16

H: Jorian Wilson 14 pass to Price (kick failed) 2:49

Second quarter

H: Price 23 pass to Layne Gerke (Tomak kick good) 8:43

S: Drake Cerny 1 run (Carson Schuette 2pt conversion to Rakin Wallace good) 4:23

Third quarter

H: Wilson 38 pass to Gerke (Tomek kick good) 5:28

H: Damarion Austin 48 run (Tomek kick good) 3:27

Fourth quarter

H: Tradyn Williams 4 run (Tomek kick good) 2:33

Team stats

 Hallettsville Shiner  
  First downs 17 10
  Yards rushing 32-274 37-189
  Yards passing 109 22
  Passes 7-12-0 2-6-1
  Punts  1-60
 3-121
  Fumbles-lost  3-2
  3-1
  Penalty-yards  7-71
 8-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Price 6-71-1, Gerke 3-20, Williams 9-35-1, Austin 7-97-1, Jesse Cavazos 1-7, Wilson 3-21, Jordan Harper Murphy 3-23; Shiner: Wallace 11-45, Schuette 5-19, Trace Bishop 12-88, Cerny 7-23-1, Bode Werner 2-9;

Passing -- Hallettsville: Wilson 6-11-86-0-2, Price 1-1-23-0-1; Shiner: Schuette 2-6-22-1-0;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Myode Pegoda 1-7, Rashawn Stdney 1-19, Price 2-18-1, Gerke 3-65-2; Shiner: Bishop 1-22;