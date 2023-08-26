Hallettsville 41, Shiner 8
|Hallettsville
|13
|7
|14
|7
|--
|41
|Shiner
|0
|8
|0
|0
|--
|8
First quarter
H: Jashaun Price 55 run (Ty Tomak kick good) 7:16
H: Jorian Wilson 14 pass to Price (kick failed) 2:49
Second quarter
H: Price 23 pass to Layne Gerke (Tomak kick good) 8:43
S: Drake Cerny 1 run (Carson Schuette 2pt conversion to Rakin Wallace good) 4:23
Third quarter
H: Wilson 38 pass to Gerke (Tomek kick good) 5:28
H: Damarion Austin 48 run (Tomek kick good) 3:27
Fourth quarter
H: Tradyn Williams 4 run (Tomek kick good) 2:33
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Shiner
|First downs
|17
|10
|Yards rushing
|32-274
|37-189
|Yards passing
|109
|22
|Passes
|7-12-0
|2-6-1
|Punts
| 1-60
|3-121
|Fumbles-lost
| 3-2
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
| 7-71
|8-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Price 6-71-1, Gerke 3-20, Williams 9-35-1, Austin 7-97-1, Jesse Cavazos 1-7, Wilson 3-21, Jordan Harper Murphy 3-23; Shiner: Wallace 11-45, Schuette 5-19, Trace Bishop 12-88, Cerny 7-23-1, Bode Werner 2-9;
Passing -- Hallettsville: Wilson 6-11-86-0-2, Price 1-1-23-0-1; Shiner: Schuette 2-6-22-1-0;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Myode Pegoda 1-7, Rashawn Stdney 1-19, Price 2-18-1, Gerke 3-65-2; Shiner: Bishop 1-22;