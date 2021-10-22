Hallettsville 21, Yoakum 14
|Hallettsville
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
|Yoakum
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
H: Price Pruett 7 run (Chase Janak kick), 7:04
Y: Cavan Smith 40 pass to Javon Williams (Christopher Chavez kick), 2:38
Y: Smith 11 pass to Slayde Rice (Chavez kick), 0:14
Second quarter
H: Brandt Trlicek 31 pass to Janak (Janak kick), 2:20
Fourth quarter
H: Pruett 24 run (Janak kick), 2:06
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Yoakum
|First downs
|11
|9
|Yards rushing
|41-216
|29-149
|Yards passing
|92
|92
|Passes
|4-15-1-2
|6-21-2-0
|Punts
|29
|32.6
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|11-98
|10-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Price Pruett 21-130-2, Brandt Trlicek 12-56, Damani Hartwell 5-19, Jashaun Price 2-9, Cam'ron Alamilla 1-2; Yoakum: Cavan Smith 11-33, Jayden Jones 14-111, Javon Williams 3-9, Team 1-(-4).
Passing -- Hallettsville Trlicek 4-14-92-1-1, Hartwell 0-1-0-0-1; Yoakum: Smith 6-21-92-2-0.
Receiving -- Hallettsville: De'Keidris Bedford 1-37, Chase Janak 1-31-1, Price 1-4, Hartwell 1-20; Yoakum: Jones 1-14, Williams 1-40-1, Slayde Rice 1-11-1, Kadarius Price 2-21, Isaiah Bordovsky 1-6.
