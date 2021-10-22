Hallettsville 21, Yoakum 14

Hallettsville  0  7   -- 21                     
Yoakum  7  -- 14                     

First quarter

H: Price Pruett 7 run (Chase Janak kick), 7:04

Y: Cavan Smith 40 pass to Javon Williams (Christopher Chavez kick), 2:38

Y: Smith 11 pass to Slayde Rice (Chavez kick), 0:14

Second quarter

H: Brandt Trlicek 31 pass to Janak (Janak kick), 2:20

Fourth quarter

H: Pruett 24 run (Janak kick), 2:06

Team stats

 Hallettsville Yoakum  
  First downs 11 9
  Yards rushing 41-216  29-149
  Yards passing 92  92
  Passes 4-15-1-2 6-21-2-0
  Punts  29 32.6
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  2-0
  Penalty-yards  11-98 10-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Price Pruett 21-130-2, Brandt Trlicek 12-56, Damani Hartwell 5-19, Jashaun Price 2-9, Cam'ron Alamilla 1-2; Yoakum: Cavan Smith 11-33, Jayden Jones 14-111, Javon Williams 3-9, Team 1-(-4).

Passing -- Hallettsville Trlicek 4-14-92-1-1, Hartwell 0-1-0-0-1; Yoakum: Smith 6-21-92-2-0.

Receiving -- Hallettsville: De'Keidris Bedford 1-37, Chase Janak 1-31-1, Price 1-4, Hartwell 1-20; Yoakum: Jones 1-14, Williams 1-40-1, Slayde Rice 1-11-1, Kadarius Price 2-21, Isaiah Bordovsky 1-6.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.