Hallettsville 42, Yoakum 13

Hallettsville 714147 -- 42                    
Yoakum 7607 -- 13                    

First quarter

H - Jonathon Brooks 75 run (Chase Janak kick) 10:57

Y - Deandre Enoch-Johnson 3 run (Herman Hernandez kick) 4:44

Second quarter

H - Brooks 3 run (Janak kick) 2:44

Y - Jace Knocke 25 pass from Blake Gordon (kick failed)

H - Damani Hartwell 64 kickoff return (Janak kick) 0:34

Third quarter

H - Hartwell 31 run (Janak kick) 2:19

H - Brooks 23 pass from Patek (Janak kick) 0:43

Fourth quarter

H - Brooks 24 run (Janak kick) 4:56

Team stats

 Hallettsville Yoakum  
  First downs 11 16
  Yards rushing 25-242 38-85
  Yards passing 109  205
  Passes 6-9-1 9-19-1
  Punts 2-30 1-36
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
  Penalty-yards 5-35 6-58

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 18-194, Hartwell 1-31, Patek 3-11, Wood 2-5, Pruett 1-1; Yoakum: Jones 13-50, Enoch-Johnson 11-38, Ratcliff 1-3, Gordon 12-(-6);

Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 6-9-109-1-0; Yoakum: Gordon 9-19-205-1-2;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Wood 3-45, Brooks 2-50, Bludau 1-4; Yoakum: Knocke 4-105, Ratcliff 2-52, Williams 1-29, Price 1-12, Jones 1-7;

