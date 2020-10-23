Hallettsville 42, Yoakum 13
|Hallettsville
|7
|14
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Yoakum
|7
|6
|0
|7
|--
|13
First quarter
H - Jonathon Brooks 75 run (Chase Janak kick) 10:57
Y - Deandre Enoch-Johnson 3 run (Herman Hernandez kick) 4:44
Second quarter
H - Brooks 3 run (Janak kick) 2:44
Y - Jace Knocke 25 pass from Blake Gordon (kick failed)
H - Damani Hartwell 64 kickoff return (Janak kick) 0:34
Third quarter
H - Hartwell 31 run (Janak kick) 2:19
H - Brooks 23 pass from Patek (Janak kick) 0:43
Fourth quarter
H - Brooks 24 run (Janak kick) 4:56
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Yoakum
|First downs
|11
|16
|Yards rushing
|25-242
|38-85
|Yards passing
|109
|205
|Passes
|6-9-1
|9-19-1
|Punts
|2-30
|1-36
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|5-35
|6-58
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 18-194, Hartwell 1-31, Patek 3-11, Wood 2-5, Pruett 1-1; Yoakum: Jones 13-50, Enoch-Johnson 11-38, Ratcliff 1-3, Gordon 12-(-6);
Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 6-9-109-1-0; Yoakum: Gordon 9-19-205-1-2;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Wood 3-45, Brooks 2-50, Bludau 1-4; Yoakum: Knocke 4-105, Ratcliff 2-52, Williams 1-29, Price 1-12, Jones 1-7;
