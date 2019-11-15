Saturday
St. Joseph 68, Taft 28
Points: (STJ) Jozelyn Washington 28, Maiya Tillman 17. (T) Vazquez 9.
Halftime: St. Joseph 37, Taft 17.
Friday
Yorktown 49, Bloomington 30
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 22, Kailey Sinast 8, Katie Dueser 8, Katelyn Dodds 8, Jasmine Rodriguez 3. (B) A. Castro 7, M. Hernandez 7, E. Hosey 6, A. Amador 4, A. Ventroy 2, A. Gonzales 2, T. Hosey 2.
Halftime: Yorktown 23, Bloomington 13. 3-pointers: (Y) Dueser 2, Metting, Sinast. (B) Castro, Hernandez. Records: Yorktown 2-0, Bloomington 0-2. JV: Yorktown 31, Bloomington 6.
Gonzales 47, St. Joseph 44
Points: (STJ) Jozelyn Washington 27. (G) Riojas 15
Halftime: Gonzales 22, STJ 19. 3-Pointers: (G) Longoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.