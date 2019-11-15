Basketball logo

Karnes City 41, San Antonio Cole 24

Points: (KC) B. Reyes 2, B. Kelley 2, J. Gonzales 2, M. Franke 11, M. Lozano 4, J. Foley 2, J. Robinson 16, M. Miller 2. (C) K. Winn 12, A. Walters 2, S. Alaniz 5, N. Bahlniua 4, K. Ballard 1.

Halftime: Karnes City 21, Cole 11. 3-pointers: (KC) Franke, Robinson. (C) Alaniz. JV: Karnes City 22, San Antonio Cole 0.

Clemens 54, Victoria East 53

Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 2, Giani Wimbish-Gay 6, Azlyn Rodriguez 7, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 20, Zakari Perry 14, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 2. (C) Reece 4, Hinson 15, Proctor 9, Pastell 2, Timberlake 6, Brock 2, Jackson 8, Willis 8.

Halftime: Victoria East 24-23. 3-Pointers: Hinson, Proctor, Timberlake 2.

