Karnes City 41, San Antonio Cole 24
Points: (KC) B. Reyes 2, B. Kelley 2, J. Gonzales 2, M. Franke 11, M. Lozano 4, J. Foley 2, J. Robinson 16, M. Miller 2. (C) K. Winn 12, A. Walters 2, S. Alaniz 5, N. Bahlniua 4, K. Ballard 1.
Halftime: Karnes City 21, Cole 11. 3-pointers: (KC) Franke, Robinson. (C) Alaniz. JV: Karnes City 22, San Antonio Cole 0.
Clemens 54, Victoria East 53
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 2, Giani Wimbish-Gay 6, Azlyn Rodriguez 7, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 20, Zakari Perry 14, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 2. (C) Reece 4, Hinson 15, Proctor 9, Pastell 2, Timberlake 6, Brock 2, Jackson 8, Willis 8.
Halftime: Victoria East 24-23. 3-Pointers: Hinson, Proctor, Timberlake 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.