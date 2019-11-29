4A
Liberty 24, El Campo 6
3A
Ganado 28, Poth 14
Columbus 34, Industrial 28
Hallettsville 28, George West 21
2A
Refugio 45, Shiner 43
Bremond 41, Flatonia 35
Falls City 55, Granger 8
TAPPS
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Muenster Sacred Heart 0
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Liberty 24, El Campo 6
Ganado 28, Poth 14
Columbus 34, Industrial 28
Hallettsville 28, George West 21
Refugio 45, Shiner 43
Bremond 41, Flatonia 35
Falls City 55, Granger 8
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Muenster Sacred Heart 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.