Football

4A

Liberty 24, El Campo 6

3A

Ganado 28, Poth 14

Columbus 34, Industrial 28

Hallettsville 28, George West 21

2A

Refugio 45, Shiner 43

Bremond 41, Flatonia 35

Falls City 55, Granger 8

TAPPS

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Muenster Sacred Heart 0

