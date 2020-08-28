Football

Week 1

Waco La Vega 20, Calhoun 7

El Campo 35, Gonzales 0

Bay City 21, Sweeny 15

Boerne 42, Beeville 13

LaVernia 55, Cuero 21

Navasota 21, Wharton 0 (half)– weather delay

Shiner 41, Hallettsville 34

Yoakum 41, Palacios 17

East Bernard 49, Edna 20

Industrial 40, Ganado 7

Rice Consolidated 6, Goliad 0 (half) – weather delay

Tidehaven 27, Weimar 0

Hitchcock 28, Van Vleck 18

Nixon-Smiley 43, Bloomington 7

Flatonia 27, Runge 6

Schulenburg 40, Stockdale 0

Refugio 36, Devine 7

Blanco 48, Yorktown 0

Falls City 41, Three Rivers 20

Taft 54, Woodsboro 0

