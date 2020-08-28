Week 1
Waco La Vega 20, Calhoun 7
El Campo 35, Gonzales 0
Bay City 21, Sweeny 15
Boerne 42, Beeville 13
LaVernia 55, Cuero 21
Navasota 21, Wharton 0 (half)– weather delay
Shiner 41, Hallettsville 34
Yoakum 41, Palacios 17
East Bernard 49, Edna 20
Industrial 40, Ganado 7
Rice Consolidated 6, Goliad 0 (half) – weather delay
Tidehaven 27, Weimar 0
Hitchcock 28, Van Vleck 18
Nixon-Smiley 43, Bloomington 7
Flatonia 27, Runge 6
Schulenburg 40, Stockdale 0
Refugio 36, Devine 7
Blanco 48, Yorktown 0
Falls City 41, Three Rivers 20
Taft 54, Woodsboro 0
