Holy Cross 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13

Holy Cross14760 -- 27                     
Sacred Heart0706 -- 13                    

First quarter

HC: Jordan Battles 66 run (Marco Salas

kick) 10:40

HC: Battles 21 run (Salas kick) 0:37

Second quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 1 run (Nick Angerstein kick) 2:30

HC: Richard Fernandez 46 pass from Battles (Salas kick) 1:19

Third quarter

HC: Marc Garcia 15 run (kick failed) 4:53

Fourth quarter

SH: Korbin Koehne 2 run (kick failed) 10:07

Team stats

 Sacred HeartHoly Cross
  First downs 17 12
  Yards rushing 37-154 28-197
  Yards passing 93 118
  Passes 8-16-1 5-16-0
  Punts 3-41.4 4-33.3
  Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
  Penalty-yards 8-45 5-56

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Koehne 13-77, Kutac 11-50, A. Angerstein 10-26, Harper 4-1; Holy Cross: Battles 5-88, Garcia 10-61, Portillo 13-44;

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 8-16-93-1-0; Holy Cross: Battles 4-9-92-0-0, Garcia 1-2-26-0-0;

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: A. Angerstein 4-62, Kraatz 2-18, Haas 1-11, Bohuslav 1-3; Holy Cross: Jimenez-Cedillo 3-50, Fernandez 1-55, Garcia 1-13

