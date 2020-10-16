Holy Cross 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13
|Holy Cross
|14
|7
|6
|0
|--
|27
|Sacred Heart
|0
|7
|0
|6
|--
|13
First quarter
HC: Jordan Battles 66 run (Marco Salas
kick) 10:40
HC: Battles 21 run (Salas kick) 0:37
Second quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 1 run (Nick Angerstein kick) 2:30
HC: Richard Fernandez 46 pass from Battles (Salas kick) 1:19
Third quarter
HC: Marc Garcia 15 run (kick failed) 4:53
Fourth quarter
SH: Korbin Koehne 2 run (kick failed) 10:07
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|Holy Cross
|First downs
|17
|12
|Yards rushing
|37-154
|28-197
|Yards passing
|93
|118
|Passes
|8-16-1
|5-16-0
|Punts
|3-41.4
|4-33.3
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-45
|5-56
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Koehne 13-77, Kutac 11-50, A. Angerstein 10-26, Harper 4-1; Holy Cross: Battles 5-88, Garcia 10-61, Portillo 13-44;
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 8-16-93-1-0; Holy Cross: Battles 4-9-92-0-0, Garcia 1-2-26-0-0;
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: A. Angerstein 4-62, Kraatz 2-18, Haas 1-11, Bohuslav 1-3; Holy Cross: Jimenez-Cedillo 3-50, Fernandez 1-55, Garcia 1-13
