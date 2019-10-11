Football stats

Houston Second Baptist 30, St. Joseph 12

Baptist 07149 -- 30                    
St. Joseph 12000 -- 12                    

First quarter

SJ: J’Den Miller 1 yard run (kick failed), 6:19

SJ: Miller 1 yard run (2pt failed), :23

Second quarter

SB: Everett Skillern 5 run (David Nunez kick), 5:13

Third quarter

SB: Josh Johnson 4 run (Nunez kick), 4:23

SB: Johnson 2 run (Nunez Kick), 2:08

Fourth quarter

SB: Safety on snap through end zone, 7:22

SB: Eli Smith 1 run (Nunez kick), :24 

Team stats

 Baptist St. Joseph
  First downs 12 5
  Yards rushing 36-143  36-179
  Yards passing110  6
  Passes 11-25-0 1-6-2
  Punts  37 4
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  3-2
  Penalty-yards  5-45 6-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 21-157, Miller 8-5-2; Baptist: Johnson 10-37-2; Skillern 11-53-1

Passing -- St. Joseph: Miller 0-4-1, Jacob Bordovsky 1-2-6-1; Baptist: Johnson 11-25-110;

Receiving -- Baptist: Jaylon Coleman 5-44

