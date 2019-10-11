Houston Second Baptist 30, St. Joseph 12
First quarter
SJ: J’Den Miller 1 yard run (kick failed), 6:19
SJ: Miller 1 yard run (2pt failed), :23
Second quarter
SB: Everett Skillern 5 run (David Nunez kick), 5:13
Third quarter
SB: Josh Johnson 4 run (Nunez kick), 4:23
SB: Johnson 2 run (Nunez Kick), 2:08
Fourth quarter
SB: Safety on snap through end zone, 7:22
SB: Eli Smith 1 run (Nunez kick), :24
Team stats
|Baptist
|St. Joseph
|First downs
|12
|5
|Yards rushing
|36-143
|36-179
|Yards passing
|110
|6
|Passes
|11-25-0
|1-6-2
|Punts
|37
|4
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|5-45
|6-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 21-157, Miller 8-5-2; Baptist: Johnson 10-37-2; Skillern 11-53-1
Passing -- St. Joseph: Miller 0-4-1, Jacob Bordovsky 1-2-6-1; Baptist: Johnson 11-25-110;
Receiving -- Baptist: Jaylon Coleman 5-44
