Industrial 20, Edna 14
First quarter
Edna: Kacen Sanchez, 7 run (Santiago Villanueva kick), 5:03
Second quarter
Industrial: Blayne Moreland, 3 run, (Moreland run), 7:44
Industrial: Karston Wimberly 26 pass to Noah Perry, 1:34
Third quarter
Industrial: Wimberly 20 pass to Devin Barr, 3:18
Fourth quarter
Edna: De'Qare Brown 4 run, (Villanueva kick)
Team stats
|Industrial
|Edna
|First downs
|9
|10
|Yards rushing
|36-145
|39-212
|Yards passing
|89
|12
|Passes
|5-8-2-1
|1-4-0-0
|Punts
|2.61
|2.80
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-38
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Blayne Moreland, 22-74, Karston Wimberly, 9-68, Kael Estes, 3-6; Edna: Kacen Sanchez, 11-57, Javonte Seymore, 9-48, De'Qare Brown, 9-47, Logan Carroll, 3-22, Dawson Kallus, 6-20, D'Marcus Gardner, 1-8, Logan Long, 4-17;
Passing -- Industiral: Karston Wimberly, 5-8-89-2-1; Edna: Logan Long, 1-4-12-0-0
Receiving -- Industrial: Devin Barr, 2-52, Matthew Davis, 1-26, Connor Barnhart, 1-14, Dylan Giesalhart, 1- -3; Edna: Malachi Brigham, 1-12
