Industrial 20, Edna 14

Industrial01460 -- 20                    
Edna 7007 -- 14                    

First quarter

Edna: Kacen Sanchez, 7 run (Santiago Villanueva kick), 5:03 

Second quarter

Industrial: Blayne Moreland, 3 run, (Moreland run), 7:44

Industrial: Karston Wimberly 26 pass to Noah Perry, 1:34

Third quarter

Industrial: Wimberly 20 pass to Devin Barr, 3:18

Fourth quarter

Edna: De'Qare Brown 4 run, (Villanueva kick)

Team stats

 IndustrialEdna
  First downs 9 10
  Yards rushing 36-145  39-212
  Yards passing 89  12
  Passes 5-8-2-1 1-4-0-0
Punts  2.61 2.80
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  3-1
  Penalty-yards  5-38 5-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Blayne Moreland, 22-74, Karston Wimberly, 9-68, Kael Estes, 3-6; Edna: Kacen Sanchez, 11-57, Javonte Seymore, 9-48, De'Qare Brown, 9-47, Logan Carroll, 3-22, Dawson Kallus, 6-20, D'Marcus Gardner, 1-8, Logan Long, 4-17;

Passing -- Industiral: Karston Wimberly, 5-8-89-2-1; Edna: Logan Long, 1-4-12-0-0

Receiving -- Industrial: Devin Barr, 2-52, Matthew Davis, 1-26, Connor Barnhart, 1-14, Dylan Giesalhart, 1- -3; Edna: Malachi Brigham, 1-12

