Industrial 52, Palacios 58
|Industrial
|15
|10
|14
|13
|--
|52
|Palacios
|0
|0
|7
|21
|--
|xx
First quarter
Industrial-Blayne Moreland 3 yard run. (Kael Estes 2pt run) 7:53
Industrial-Karston Wimberly 1 yard run. (Clay Martin Kick) 2:38
Second quarter
Industrial-Wimberly 55 yard run (Martin Kick) 3:56
Industrial-Martin 36 yard field goal :01
Third quarter
Industrial-Wimberly 4 yard run (Martin Kick) 10:03
Industrial-Moreland 11 yard run (Martin Kick) 6:08
Palacios-Anthony White 13 yard run (Jacob Hernandez Kick) 3:44
Fourth Quarter
Palacios-White 17 yard pass to Camron Polk (Hernandez kick) 8:19
Palacios-Gary Haynes 1 yard run (Hernandez Kick) 3:59
Industrial-Matthew Davis 50 yard run (Martin Kick) 3:45
Palacios-White 55 yard pass to Keegan Garcia (Hernandez kick) 3:33
Industrial-Brock Duarte 20 yard run (Kick fail) 3:04
Team stats
|Industrial
|Palacios
|First downs
|17
|7
|Yards rushing
|57-412
|29-195
|Yards passing
|8
|113
|Passes
|1-8-1
|7-24-0
|Punts
|31
|31
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Blake Moreland 20-105-2TD, Karston Wimberly 13-142-3TD, Matthew Davis 4-58-TD, Brock Duarte 9-73-TD. Palacios: Anthony White 8-40-TD, Gary Haynes 21-155-TD
Passing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberly 1-7-int; Palacios: Anthony White 7-113-2TD.
Receiving -- Palacios: Camron Polk 4-46-TD, Keegan Garcia 1-55-TD
