Football stats

Industrial 52, Palacios 58

Industrial  15 10 14  13   -- 52                     
Palacios21  -- xx                     

First quarter

Industrial-Blayne Moreland 3 yard run. (Kael Estes 2pt run) 7:53

Industrial-Karston Wimberly 1 yard run. (Clay Martin Kick) 2:38

Second quarter

Industrial-Wimberly 55 yard run (Martin Kick) 3:56

Industrial-Martin 36 yard field goal :01

Third quarter

Industrial-Wimberly 4 yard run (Martin Kick) 10:03

Industrial-Moreland 11 yard run (Martin Kick) 6:08

Palacios-Anthony White 13 yard run (Jacob Hernandez Kick) 3:44

Fourth Quarter

Palacios-White 17 yard pass to Camron Polk (Hernandez kick) 8:19

Palacios-Gary Haynes 1 yard run (Hernandez Kick) 3:59

Industrial-Matthew Davis 50 yard run (Martin Kick) 3:45

Palacios-White 55 yard pass to Keegan Garcia (Hernandez kick) 3:33

Industrial-Brock Duarte 20 yard run (Kick fail) 3:04

Team stats

 Industrial Palacios
  First downs177
  Yards rushing57-41229-195
  Yards passing8113
  Passes1-8-17-24-0
  Punts3131
  Fumbles-lost3-23-3
  Penalty-yards4-307-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Blake Moreland 20-105-2TD, Karston Wimberly 13-142-3TD, Matthew Davis 4-58-TD, Brock Duarte 9-73-TD. Palacios: Anthony White 8-40-TD, Gary Haynes 21-155-TD

Passing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberly 1-7-int; Palacios: Anthony White 7-113-2TD.

Receiving -- Palacios: Camron Polk 4-46-TD, Keegan Garcia 1-55-TD

