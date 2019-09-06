Shiner 38, Industrial 14
|Industrial
|8
|0
|0
|6
|--
|14
|Shiner
|7
|10
|7
|14
|--
|38
First quarter
S: Doug Brooks 34 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick good), 8:22
I: Karston Wimberly 2 run (Wimberly 2pt run good), 1:24
Second quarter
S: Brooks 6 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 9:48
S: C. Winkenwerder 32 FG, 0:24
Third quarter
S: Zane Rhodes 21 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 5:16
Fourth quarter
I: Wimberly 1 run (2pt pass failed), 10:51
S: Donyai Taylor 39 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 8:30
S: Taylor 36 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 1:10
Team stats
|Industrial
|Shiner
|First downs
|12
|22
|Yards rushing
|34-155
|47-408
|Yards passing
|71
|13
|Passes
|1-4-0-13
|Punts
|2-75
|2-62
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-15
|4-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberly 15-77-2; Clay Martin 6-24; Matthew Davis 3-11; Kael Estes 3-11; Dylan Gieselhart 7-32. Shiner: Donyai Taylor 14-137-2; Tyler Palmer 9-47; Doug Brooks 16-161-2; Zane Rhodes 5-46-1.
Passing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberly 8-12-0-53; Matthew Davis, 1-1-0-18. Shiner: Tyler Palmer, 1-4-0-13.
Receiving -- Industrial: Connor Barnhart 2-12; Kael Estes 4-31; Mason Roe 1-6; Matthew Davis 1-22. Shiner: Cross Rankin, 1-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.