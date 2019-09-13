Football stats

Industrial 20, St. Joseph 14 (OT)

Industrial  0  6   6 -- 20                    
St. Joseph  0 14  0 -- 14                    

First quarter

Industrial-Kaleb Figirova 75 yard run. (Matthew Davis 2pt run) 8:11

Second quarter

St. Joseph-J’Den Miller 95 yard run (Robbie Alcasabas Kick) 8:39

St. Joseph-Miller 61 yard pass to KeAon Griffin (Alcasabas Kick) 4:01

Third quarter

None

Fourth Quarter

Industrial-Karston Wimberly 33 yard run (2pt fail) 5:31

Overtime

Industrial-Matthew Davis 7 yard run (2pt failed)

Team stats

 Industrial St. Joseph
  First downs 13 10
  Yards rushing 51-335 28-204
  Yards passing 85 102
  Passes 5-8-0 6-14-3
  Punts  26 25
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  11-108 7-90

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Blake Moreland 24-90, Karston Wimberly 15-129-TD, Matthew Davis 5-16-TD-2Pt, Kaleb Figirova 2-29-TD; St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 15-57; J'Den Miller 9-136-TD

Passing --  Industrial: Karston Wimberly 5-8-85; St. Joseph: J’Den Miller, 6-14-102-TD-3Int

Receiving --  Industrial: none; St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 3-76-TD

