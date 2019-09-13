Industrial 20, St. Joseph 14 (OT)
|Industrial
|8
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|20
|St. Joseph
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
Industrial-Kaleb Figirova 75 yard run. (Matthew Davis 2pt run) 8:11
Second quarter
St. Joseph-J’Den Miller 95 yard run (Robbie Alcasabas Kick) 8:39
St. Joseph-Miller 61 yard pass to KeAon Griffin (Alcasabas Kick) 4:01
Third quarter
None
Fourth Quarter
Industrial-Karston Wimberly 33 yard run (2pt fail) 5:31
Overtime
Industrial-Matthew Davis 7 yard run (2pt failed)
Team stats
|Industrial
|St. Joseph
|First downs
|13
|10
|Yards rushing
|51-335
|28-204
|Yards passing
|85
|102
|Passes
|5-8-0
|6-14-3
|Punts
|26
|25
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|11-108
|7-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Blake Moreland 24-90, Karston Wimberly 15-129-TD, Matthew Davis 5-16-TD-2Pt, Kaleb Figirova 2-29-TD; St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 15-57; J'Den Miller 9-136-TD
Passing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberly 5-8-85; St. Joseph: J’Den Miller, 6-14-102-TD-3Int
Receiving -- Industrial: none; St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 3-76-TD
