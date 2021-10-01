Industrial 68, Aransas Pass 0

Industrial 1631 7  14   -- 68                     
Aransas Pass  0  -- 0                     

First quarter

I: Safety

I: Clearence Hosey 18 run (Rider Ulloa kick)

I: Mason Roe 49 pass from Aidan Baker (Ulloa kick)

Second quarter

I: Ashton Garza 38 run (Ulloa kick)

I: Baker 1 run (Ulloa kick)

I: Roe 21 pass from Garza (Ulloa kick)

I: Jackson Fluitt 9 run (Ulloa kick)

I: Ulloa 26 field goal

Third quarter

I: Kade Kubecka 12 run (Ulloa kick)

Fourth quarter

I: Garza 26 run (Ulloa kick)

I: Richard Kurtz 17 run (Ulloa kick)

Team stats

 Industrial Aransas Pass  
  First downs xx xx
  Yards rushing 43-329  27-21
  Yards passing 94  60
  Passes 6-9-2-0 7-20-0-1
  Punts  N/A xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  x-x  1-1
  Penalty-yards  x-xx x-xx

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Ashton Garza 8-161-2, Clearence Hosey 7-48-1, Richard Kurtz 6-34-1, Brock Duarte 11-24, Aidan Baker 5-23-1, Kade Kubecka 1-12-1, Tyler Dixon 1-11, Jackson Fluitt 1-9-1, Gage Sappington 2-8, Team 1-(-1).

Passing -- Industrial: Baker 3-4-58-1-0, Garza 2-4-28-1-0, Dixon 1-1-8-0-0.

Receiving -- Industrial: Mason Roe 2-70-2, Braxton Warren 2-15, Fluitt 1-5, Hunter Halepaska 1-4.

