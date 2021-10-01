Industrial 68, Aransas Pass 0
|Industrial
|16
|31
|7
|14
|--
|68
|Aransas Pass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
I: Safety
I: Clearence Hosey 18 run (Rider Ulloa kick)
I: Mason Roe 49 pass from Aidan Baker (Ulloa kick)
Second quarter
I: Ashton Garza 38 run (Ulloa kick)
I: Baker 1 run (Ulloa kick)
I: Roe 21 pass from Garza (Ulloa kick)
I: Jackson Fluitt 9 run (Ulloa kick)
I: Ulloa 26 field goal
Third quarter
I: Kade Kubecka 12 run (Ulloa kick)
Fourth quarter
I: Garza 26 run (Ulloa kick)
I: Richard Kurtz 17 run (Ulloa kick)
Team stats
|Industrial
|Aransas Pass
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|43-329
|27-21
|Yards passing
|94
|60
|Passes
|6-9-2-0
|7-20-0-1
|Punts
|N/A
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|x-x
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Ashton Garza 8-161-2, Clearence Hosey 7-48-1, Richard Kurtz 6-34-1, Brock Duarte 11-24, Aidan Baker 5-23-1, Kade Kubecka 1-12-1, Tyler Dixon 1-11, Jackson Fluitt 1-9-1, Gage Sappington 2-8, Team 1-(-1).
Passing -- Industrial: Baker 3-4-58-1-0, Garza 2-4-28-1-0, Dixon 1-1-8-0-0.
Receiving -- Industrial: Mason Roe 2-70-2, Braxton Warren 2-15, Fluitt 1-5, Hunter Halepaska 1-4.
