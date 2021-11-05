Industrial 28, Goliad 7
|Goliad
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Industrial
|0
|21
|0
|7
|--
|28
First quarter
G: Reese Ruhnke 67 pass to Joseph Council (Council kick), 6:54
Second quarter
I: Matthew Davis 46 pass to Clearence Hosey (Rider Ulloa kick), 8:55
I: Kaleb Figirova 1 run (Ulloa kick), 3:54
I: Davis 17 pass to Mason Roe (Ulloa kick), 0:20
Fourth quarter
I: Ashton Garza 5 run (Ulloa kick), 1:27
Team stats
|Goliad
|Industrial
|First downs
|11
|14
|Yards rushing
|43-155
|25-80
|Yards passing
|74
|268
|Passes
|4-12-1-0
|13-20-2-0
|Punts
|20.6
|40
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-10
|2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Clearence Hosey 5-6, Ashton Garza 5-33, Brock Duarte 5-2, Matthew Davis 2-8, Kaleb Figirova 1-1-1, Cooper Martin 5-30; Goliad: Aden Barrientez 14-76, Reese Ruhnke 6-(-19), Joseph Council 14-61, Demetrius Steptoe 8-37, Team 1-0.
Passing -- Industrial: Davis 9-16-214-1-0, Garza 4-4-54-0-0; Goliad: Ruhnke 2-7-64-1-0; Andrew Alonzo 2-5-10-0-0.
Receiving -- Industrial: Mason Roe 6-110-1, Hosey 2-51-1, Davis 1-17, Figirova 2-54, Kade Kubecka 1-14, Taylor McCrory 1-21; Goliad: Council 2-67-1, Steptoe 2-7.
