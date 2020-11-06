Industrial 55, Goliad 14
|Industrial
|14
|27
|0
|14
|--
|55
|Goliad
|0
|0
|6
|8
|--
|14
First quarter
I: Matthew Davis 15 yard run (Rider Ulloa kick)4:58
I: Kaleb Figirova 35 yard interception return (Ulloa kick) 3:55
Second quarter
I: Davis 14 yard pass to Clearence Hosey (Ulloa kick) 6:00
I: Dylan Giesalhart 15 yard run (Ulloa kick) 3:49
I: Davis 55 yard interception return (Ulloa kick) 2:28
I: Mason Roe 15 yard run (Kick Fail) :18
Third quarter
G: Gage Barrera 16 yard run (Kick Fail) :41
Fourth quarter
G: Barrera 15 yard run (Reese Ruhnke 2 pt run) 4:19
I: Ean Chreene 1 yard run (Ulloa Kick) 1:42
I: Davis fumble recovery (Ulloa Kick) 1:06
Team stats
|Industrial
|Goliad
|First downs
|16
|9
|Yards rushing
|38-359
|35-150
|Yards passing
|93
|88
|Passes
|6-9-0
|6-11-3
|Punts
|0
|34
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|6-35
|3-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Martin 5-83, Chreene 14-107-1; Goliad: Barrera 11-63-2;
Passing -- Industrial: Davis 6-9-93-1-0;
Receiving -- Industrial: Devin Barr 2-61;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.