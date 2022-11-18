Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8
|Industrial
|0
|13
|6
|0
|--
|19
|Jourdanton
|0
|8
|0
|0
|--
|8
Second quarter
I: Cooper Martin 7 run (Rider Ulloa kick) 6:43
J: Juan Lerma 63 run (2-point good) 4:59
I: Ulloa 39 kick 3:28
I: Ulloa 35 kick 0:00
Third quarter
I: Ashton Garza 3 run (Ulloa kick missed) 4:31
Team stats
|Industrial
|Jourdanton
|First downs
|16
|10
|Yards rushing
|40-219
|28-190
|Yards passing
|156
|40
|Passes
|10-18-156-0-2
|6-15-40-0-2
|Punts
|1-34
|3-46.6
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|9-67
|6-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- I: C. Martin 16-144-1, A. Garza 19-94-1, R. Kurtz 2-7, C. Hosey 3-4; J. Lerma 19-143-1, M. Hicks 9-25, D. Guerra 4-18, T. Berg 1-4;
Passing -- I: A. Garza 10-19-156-0-2; J: M. Hicks 6-15-40-0-2
Receiving -- I: K. Kubecka 4-66, B. Warren 3-43, C. Hosey 1-19, T. McCrory 1-16, C. Martin 1-12; J: T. Dickey 1-27, C. Schuchart 3-16, T. Berg 2-(-3)