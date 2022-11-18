Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8 

Industrial 01360 --19                    
Jourdanton 0800 --8                    

Second quarter

I: Cooper Martin 7 run (Rider Ulloa kick) 6:43

J: Juan Lerma 63 run (2-point good) 4:59

I: Ulloa 39 kick 3:28

I: Ulloa 35 kick 0:00

Third quarter

I: Ashton Garza 3 run (Ulloa kick missed) 4:31

Team stats

 Industrial Jourdanton 
  First downs1610
  Yards rushing40-21928-190
  Yards passing 156  40
  Passes10-18-156-0-26-15-40-0-2
  Punts1-343-46.6
  Fumbles-lost1-12-2
  Penalty-yards9-676-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- I: C. Martin 16-144-1, A. Garza 19-94-1, R. Kurtz 2-7, C. Hosey 3-4; J. Lerma 19-143-1, M. Hicks 9-25, D. Guerra 4-18, T. Berg 1-4; 

Passing -- I: A. Garza 10-19-156-0-2; J: M. Hicks 6-15-40-0-2

Receiving -- I: K. Kubecka 4-66, B. Warren 3-43, C. Hosey 1-19, T. McCrory 1-16, C. Martin 1-12; J: T. Dickey 1-27, C. Schuchart 3-16, T. Berg 2-(-3)