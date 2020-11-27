Lago Vista 18, La Vernia 14
|Lago Vista
|3
|15
|0
|0
|--
|14
|home team
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|18
First quarter
Lago Vista: Bryce Erickson 33 yard field goal, 4:54
Second quarter
Industrial: Matthew Davis 4 run, (Rider Ulloa kick), 11:49
Lago Vista: Ethan Helton 75 yard kick return, (Erickson kick), 11:35
Industrial: Clay Martin 3 run, (Ulloa kick), 6:16
Lago Vista: Noah Yetley 74 yard interception return, (Layne Powers pass to Braden Smith), 0:56
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Team stats
|Lago Vista
|Industrial
|First downs
|10
|12
|Yards rushing
|38-161
|33-143
|Yards passing
|28
|117
|Passes
|4-8-0-0
|11-21-0-1
|Punts
|22.5
|41.3
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-74
|7-63
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Clay Martin 12-76, Matthew Davis 17-44, Clearence Hosey 3-21, Tayte Karl 1-2; Lago Vista: Adrian Hernandez 14-78, Layne Powers 10-51, Logan Parsons 12-18, Ethan Helton 1-17, Hunter Phillips 1-(-3)
Passing -- Industrial: Matthew Davis 11-21-117-0-1; Lago Vista: Hernandez, 4-8-28-0-0
Receiving -- Industrial: Devin Barr 8-83, Karl 3-23, Mason Roe 2-12, Martin 1-(-1); Lago Vista: Bowen Stobb 3-20, Braden Smith 1-8
