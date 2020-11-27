Lago Vista 18, La Vernia 14

Lago Vista15 0  0   -- 14                     
home team  0 14 0 -- 18                     

First quarter

Lago Vista: Bryce Erickson 33 yard field goal, 4:54

Second quarter

Industrial: Matthew Davis 4 run, (Rider Ulloa kick), 11:49

Lago Vista: Ethan Helton 75 yard kick return, (Erickson kick), 11:35

Industrial: Clay Martin 3 run, (Ulloa kick), 6:16

Lago Vista: Noah Yetley 74 yard interception return, (Layne Powers pass to Braden Smith), 0:56

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Team stats

 Lago Vista Industrial  
  First downs 10 12
  Yards rushing 38-161  33-143
  Yards passing 28  117
  Passes 4-8-0-0 11-21-0-1
  Punts  22.5 41.3
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  8-74 7-63

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Clay Martin 12-76, Matthew Davis 17-44, Clearence Hosey 3-21, Tayte Karl 1-2; Lago Vista: Adrian Hernandez 14-78, Layne Powers 10-51, Logan Parsons 12-18, Ethan Helton 1-17, Hunter Phillips 1-(-3)

Passing -- Industrial: Matthew Davis 11-21-117-0-1; Lago Vista: Hernandez, 4-8-28-0-0

Receiving -- Industrial: Devin Barr 8-83, Karl 3-23, Mason Roe 2-12, Martin 1-(-1); Lago Vista: Bowen Stobb 3-20, Braden Smith 1-8

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.