Lago Vista 35, Industrial 21
|Lago Vista
|15
|6
|7
|7
|--
|35
|Industrial
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
LV: Berend Kahlden 59 pass from Bowen Stobb (Marlon Gavarette kick), 5:50
LV: Stobb 49 interception return (Ryder Phillips pass to Stobb), 5:22
Second quarter
LV: Gavarette 25 field goal, 5:10
I: Matthew Davis 61 run (Rider Ulloa kick), 3:40
LV: Gavarette 28 field goal, 0:11
Third quarter
LV: David Garcia 3 run (Gavarette kick), 11:05
I: Daniel Drastata blocked punt recovery (Ulloa kick), 0:53
Fourth quarter
LV: Logan Parsons 49 run (Gavarette kick), 11:07
I: Davis 37 pass to Mason Roe (Ulloa kick), 5:50
Team stats
|Lago Vista
|Industrial
|First downs
|14
|13
|Yards rushing
|43-210
|27-138
|Yards passing
|132
|196
|Passes
|7-14-1-1
|16-30-1-3
|Punts
|25.6
|33
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|11-95
|4-42
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Matthew Davis 18-106-1, Brock Duarte 7-28, Ashton Garza 2-4; Lago Vista: Logan Parsons 19-135-1, David Garcia 9-34-1, Bowen Stobb 13-41, Ethan Helton 2-0.
Passing -- Industrial: Davis 15-29-202-1-3, Garza 1-1-(-6)-0-0; Lago Vista: Stobb 7-14-132-1-1.
Receiving -- Industrial: Kaleb Figirova 2-27, Clearence Hosey 8-73, Mason Roe 3-56-1, Braxton Warren 3-40; Lago Vista: Helton 3-46, Berend Kahlden 1-59-1, Gavin Hester 3-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.