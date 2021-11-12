Industrial 34, Lyford 7

Industrial  10  10   -- 34                    
Lyford  7 0 -- 7                    

First quarter

I: Matthew Davis 7 run (Rider Ulloa kick)

L: 16 run (kick)

Second quarter

I: Davis 12 run (Ulloa kick)

Third quarter

I: Ulloa 27 field goal

I: Davis 2 run (Ulloa kick)

Fourth quarter

I: Ulloa 33 field goal

I: Richard Kurtz 9 run (Ulloa kick)

Team stats

 Industrial Lyford 
  First downs 21 8
  Yards rushing 50-306  29-61
  Yards passing 116  10
  Passes 9-23-0-4 7-20-0-2
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  14-56 8-37

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Matthew Davis 17-128-3, Brock Duarte 12-76, Richard Kurtz 5-49-1, Ashton Garza 8-37, Cooper Martin 5-18, Aidan Baker 1-1, Kaleb Figirova 2-(-3).

Passing -- Industrial: Davis 9-22-116-0-4, Mason Roe 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving -- Industrial: Kade Kubecka 2-74, Roe 3-38, Garza 1-5, Clearence Hosey 2-0, Figirova 1-(-1).

