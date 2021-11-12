Industrial 34, Lyford 7
|Industrial
|7
|7
|10
|10
|--
|34
|Lyford
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
I: Matthew Davis 7 run (Rider Ulloa kick)
L: 16 run (kick)
Second quarter
I: Davis 12 run (Ulloa kick)
Third quarter
I: Ulloa 27 field goal
I: Davis 2 run (Ulloa kick)
Fourth quarter
I: Ulloa 33 field goal
I: Richard Kurtz 9 run (Ulloa kick)
Team stats
|Industrial
|Lyford
|First downs
|21
|8
|Yards rushing
|50-306
|29-61
|Yards passing
|116
|10
|Passes
|9-23-0-4
|7-20-0-2
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|14-56
|8-37
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Matthew Davis 17-128-3, Brock Duarte 12-76, Richard Kurtz 5-49-1, Ashton Garza 8-37, Cooper Martin 5-18, Aidan Baker 1-1, Kaleb Figirova 2-(-3).
Passing -- Industrial: Davis 9-22-116-0-4, Mason Roe 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving -- Industrial: Kade Kubecka 2-74, Roe 3-38, Garza 1-5, Clearence Hosey 2-0, Figirova 1-(-1).
