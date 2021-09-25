Industrial 17, Mathis 14
|Industrial
|14
|0
|0
|3
|--
|17
|Mathis
|0
|8
|0
|6
|--
|14
First quarter
I: Matthew Davis 3 run (Ride Ulloa kick)
I: Clay Martin 2 run (Ulloa kick)
Second quarter
M: 9 run (2pt conversion)
Fourth quarter
I: Ulloa 28 field goal
M: 2 run (2pt conversion failed)
Team stats
|Industrial
|Mathis
|First downs
|11
|15
|Yards rushing
|30-174
|53-242
|Yards passing
|128
|89
|Passes
|9-16-0-0
|5-15-0-1
|Punts
|8
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-38
|5-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Clearence Hosey 14-114-1, Aiden Baker 2-46, Clay Martin 5-32-1, Clayton Rountree 1-8, Matthew Davis 3-(-1)-1, Richard Kurtz 1-(-1), Team 4-(-24).
Passing -- Industrial: Davis 3-4-69-0-0, Baker 6-12-59-0-0.
Receiving -- Industrial: Hosey 4-60, Martin 1-26, Jackson Fluitt 1-23, Braxton Warren 1-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.