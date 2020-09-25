Industrial 48, Orange Grove 28

Orange Grove   8014   -- 28                     
Industrial818 14 -- 48                     

First Quarter

OG: Jake Marsh 2 run (Cutter Stewart run), 7:27

I: Matthew Davis 1 run (M. Davis run), 6:23

Second Quarter

I: Dylan Giesalhart 4 run (Matthew Davis run), 4:57

OG: Jake Marsh 5 pass from Cutter Stewart (Run failed), 2:56

Third Quarter

I: Matthew Davis 55 run (Rider Ulloa kick), 11:34

I: Rider Ulloa 27-yard field goal, 7:43

I: Matthew Davis 23 yard fumble recovery, (Giesalhart run), 1:53

Fourth Quarter

I: Brock Duarte 7 run (R. Ulloa kick), 7:54

OG: Jake Marsh 7 pass from Cutter Stewart (Conner Eulenfeld pass from Stewart), 7:32

I: Matthew Davis 6 run (R. Ulloa kick), 3:12

OG: Jake Marsh 9 pass from Cutter Stewart (run failed), 1:39

 

Team stats

 Orange Grove Industrial  
  First downs 12 21
  Yards rushing 115  394
  Yards passing 290  101
  Passes 15-23-4 6-12-0
  Punts  0-0 1-40
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  9-70 4-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Orange Grove: Ethan Acosta 9-112. Industrial: Matthew Davis 14-101; Dylan Giesalhart 12-130; Kaleb Figirova 3-11; Brock Durate 6-101; Clearence Hosey 3-24.

Passing -- Orange Grove: Cutter Stewart 15-23-4; Industrial: Matthew Davis 6-12-0.

Receiving -- Orange Grove: Conner Eulenfeld 6-143; Joseph DeLosSantos 1-4; Jake Marsh 5-143. Industrial: Devin Barr 2-39; Mason Roe 3-16; Brock Durate 1-27; Dylan Giesalhart 1-18. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.