Industrial 48, Orange Grove 28
|Orange Grove
|8
|6
|0
|14
|--
|28
|Industrial
|8
|8
|18
|14
|--
|48
First Quarter
OG: Jake Marsh 2 run (Cutter Stewart run), 7:27
I: Matthew Davis 1 run (M. Davis run), 6:23
Second Quarter
I: Dylan Giesalhart 4 run (Matthew Davis run), 4:57
OG: Jake Marsh 5 pass from Cutter Stewart (Run failed), 2:56
Third Quarter
I: Matthew Davis 55 run (Rider Ulloa kick), 11:34
I: Rider Ulloa 27-yard field goal, 7:43
I: Matthew Davis 23 yard fumble recovery, (Giesalhart run), 1:53
Fourth Quarter
I: Brock Duarte 7 run (R. Ulloa kick), 7:54
OG: Jake Marsh 7 pass from Cutter Stewart (Conner Eulenfeld pass from Stewart), 7:32
I: Matthew Davis 6 run (R. Ulloa kick), 3:12
OG: Jake Marsh 9 pass from Cutter Stewart (run failed), 1:39
Team stats
|Orange Grove
|Industrial
|First downs
|12
|21
|Yards rushing
|115
|394
|Yards passing
|290
|101
|Passes
|15-23-4
|6-12-0
|Punts
|0-0
|1-40
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-70
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Orange Grove: Ethan Acosta 9-112. Industrial: Matthew Davis 14-101; Dylan Giesalhart 12-130; Kaleb Figirova 3-11; Brock Durate 6-101; Clearence Hosey 3-24.
Passing -- Orange Grove: Cutter Stewart 15-23-4; Industrial: Matthew Davis 6-12-0.
Receiving -- Orange Grove: Conner Eulenfeld 6-143; Joseph DeLosSantos 1-4; Jake Marsh 5-143. Industrial: Devin Barr 2-39; Mason Roe 3-16; Brock Durate 1-27; Dylan Giesalhart 1-18.
