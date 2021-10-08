Industrial 49, Orange Grove 18
|Industrial
|10
|12
|21
|6
|--
|49
|Orange Grove
|0
|12
|0
|6
|--
|18
First quarter
I: Clearence Hosey 20 pass from Matthew Davis (Rider Ulloa kick)
I: Ulloa 43 field goal.
Second quarter
OG: 1 run (2pt failed)
I: Davis 22 run (kick failed)
OG: 60 kickoff return (2pt failed)
I: Kade Kubecka 12 pass from Davis (kick failed)
Third quarter
I: Mason Roe 46 pass from Davis (Ulloa kick)
I: Ashton Garza 1 run (Ulloa kick)
I: Roe 28 pass from Davis (Ulloa kick)
Fourth quarter
OG: 9 pass (2pt failed)
I: Fumble return (kick failed)
Team stats
|Industrial
|Orange Grove
|First downs
|19
|22
|Yards rushing
|31-216
|41-203
|Yards passing
|214
|117
|Passes
|10-16-4-0
|12-33-1-1
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|3-17
|5-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Clearence Hosey 14-72, Matthew Davis 5-66-1, Ashton Garza 6-46-1, Kaleb Figirova 2-16, Richard Kurtz 2-15, Brock Duarte 2-1.
Passing -- Industrial: Davis 10-16-214-4-0.
Receiving -- Industrial: Mason Roe 5-159-2, Figirova 3-23, Hosey 1-20-1, Kade Kubecka 1-12-1.
