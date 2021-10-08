Industrial 49, Orange Grove 18

Industrial  10 12 21  6   -- 49                     
Orange Grove  0 12  -- 18                     

First quarter

I: Clearence Hosey 20 pass from Matthew Davis (Rider Ulloa kick)

I: Ulloa 43 field goal.

Second quarter

OG: 1 run (2pt failed)

I: Davis 22 run (kick failed)

OG: 60 kickoff return (2pt failed)

I: Kade Kubecka 12 pass from Davis (kick failed)

Third quarter

I: Mason Roe 46 pass from Davis (Ulloa kick)

I: Ashton Garza 1 run (Ulloa kick)

I: Roe 28 pass from Davis (Ulloa kick)

Fourth quarter

OG: 9 pass (2pt failed)

I: Fumble return (kick failed)

Team stats

 Industrial Orange Grove  
  First downs 19 22
  Yards rushing 31-216  41-203
  Yards passing 214  117
  Passes 10-16-4-0 12-33-1-1
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  2-2
  Penalty-yards  3-17 5-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Clearence Hosey 14-72, Matthew Davis 5-66-1, Ashton Garza 6-46-1, Kaleb Figirova 2-16, Richard Kurtz 2-15, Brock Duarte 2-1.

Passing -- Industrial: Davis 10-16-214-4-0.

Receiving -- Industrial: Mason Roe 5-159-2, Figirova 3-23, Hosey 1-20-1, Kade Kubecka 1-12-1.

