Industrial 58, Palacios 14
|Palacios
|0
|6
|0
|8
|--
|7
|Industrial
|6
|35
|10
|7
|--
|58
First quarter
I: 68 pass (kick failed)
Second quarter
I: 11 pass (kick)
P: Anthony White 60 kickoff return (kick failed)
I: 2 run (kick)
I: 24 pass (kick)
I: Interception return (kick)
I: 1 run (kick)
Third quarter
I: 58 run (kick)
I: 36 field goal
Fourth quarter
P: Chance Mcrae 43 pass from White (2pt conversion)
I: 50 run (kick)
Team stats
|Palacios
|Industrial
|First downs
|7
|19
|Yards rushing
|21-51
|39-209
|Yards passing
|110
|210
|Passes
|8-24-1-1
|11-19-3-1
|Punts
|38.3
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-5
|2-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Palacios: Anthony White 7-57, Chance Mcrae 11-30, Adrian Sanchez 3-14.
Passing -- Palacos: White 8-24-110-1-1.
Receiving -- Palacios: Mcrae 4-70-1, Cameron Graves 2-24, Tanner Lev 3-19
