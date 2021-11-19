Industrial 14, Poteet 13
|Industrial
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
|Poteet
|7
|6
|0
|0
|--
|13
First quarter
P: Ernest Davila 99 run (Nathaniel Herrera kick), 8:40
I: Brock Duarte 2 run (Rider Ulloa kick), 1:25
Second quarter
I: Matthew Davis 3 run (Ulloa kick), 6:23
I: Alexander Lockamy 26 pass to Davila (kick failed), 3:43
Team stats
|Industrial
|Poteet
|First downs
|14
|14
|Yards rushing
|31-142
|48-254
|Yards passing
|153
|69
|Passes
|13-22-0-2
|6-16-1-2
|Punts
|44.3
|45
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-20
|6-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Matthew Davis 12-57-1, Brock Duarte 14-81-1, Clearence Hosey 3-5, Cooper Martin 1-2, Team 1-(-3); Poteet: Erick Davila 42-257-1, Martin Ibarra 2-(-1), Alexander Lockamy 4-4.
Passing -- Industrial: Davis 13-22-153-0-2; Poteet: Lockamy 6-16-69-1-2.
Receiving -- Industrial: Mason Roe 2-9, Hosey 5-75, Kaleb Figirova 6-69; Poteet: Ibarra 5-43, Davila 1-26-1.
