Industrial 14, Poteet 13

Industrial  70  0   -- 14                    
Poteet 7  -- 13                     

First quarter

P: Ernest Davila 99 run (Nathaniel Herrera kick), 8:40

I: Brock Duarte 2 run (Rider Ulloa kick), 1:25

Second quarter

I: Matthew Davis 3 run (Ulloa kick), 6:23

I: Alexander Lockamy 26 pass to Davila (kick failed), 3:43

Team stats

 IndustrialPoteet  
  First downs 14 14
  Yards rushing 31-142  48-254
  Yards passing 153  69
  Passes 13-22-0-2 6-16-1-2
  Punts  44.3 45
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  2-20 6-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Matthew Davis 12-57-1, Brock Duarte 14-81-1, Clearence Hosey 3-5, Cooper Martin 1-2, Team 1-(-3); Poteet: Erick Davila 42-257-1, Martin Ibarra 2-(-1), Alexander Lockamy 4-4.

Passing -- Industrial: Davis 13-22-153-0-2; Poteet: Lockamy 6-16-69-1-2.

Receiving -- Industrial: Mason Roe 2-9, Hosey 5-75, Kaleb Figirova 6-69; Poteet: Ibarra 5-43, Davila 1-26-1.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.