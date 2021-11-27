Industrial 38, San Diego 6
|Industrial
|0
|21
|7
|10
|--
|38
|San Diego
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
Second quarter
I: Mason Roe 28 pass from Matthew Davis (Rider Ulloa kick good) 10:20
I: Clearance Hosey 14 pass from Davis (Ulloa kick good) 9:20
I: Aston Garza 21 run (Ulloa kick good) 5:40
SD: Mateo Sifuentes 70 fumble return (2pt conversion failed) 1:03
Third quarter
I: Garza 42 run (Ulloa kick good) 10:32
Fourth quarter
I: Ulloa 32 FG 10:30
I: Richard Kurtz 32 run (Ulloa kick good) 6:08
Team stats
|Industrial
|San Diego
|First downs
|18
|11
|Yards rushing
|35-272
|19-83
|Yards passing
|164
|72
|Passes
|11-22-1
|8-24-1
|Punts
|3-154
|8-237
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-40
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Davis 17-107, Garza 5-71-2, Brock Durate 9-42, Kurtz 2-39-1, Hosey 2-18; San Diego: RJ Valerio 9-50, Colton Garcia 7-16, Sean Maldanado 1-3, James Ryan Rodriguez 1-4, Shawn Morin 1-2;
Receiving -- Industrial: Roe 4-54-1, Hosey 5-98-1, Davis 1-5, Kaleb Figirova 2-12, Durate 1-4; San Diego: Hector Garza III 2-344, Maldanado 4-34, Jason Salinas 1-6, Rodriguez 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.