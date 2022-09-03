Shiner 47, Industrial 0

Industrial  0  0   -- 0                     
Shiner 14 21  -- 47                     

First quarter

Shiner: Dalton Brooks 19 run (Ryan Peterson kick), 10:30

Shiner: Kyle Muehlstein 85 pass from Peterson (Peterson kick), 7:18

Second quarter

Shiner: Beck Bishop 20 run (Peterson kick), 11:12

Shiner: Brooks 1 run (Peterson kick), 6:57

Shiner: Trace Bishop 5 run (Peterson kick), 0:30

Third quarter

Shiner: Peterson 1 run (Kick blocked), 3:25

Fourth quarter

Shiner: T. Bishop 62 run, (Kick failed), 9:27

Team stats

 Industrial Shiner  
  First downs 9 22
  Yards rushing 30-91 43-339
  Yards passing 54 131
  Passes 9-20-1-0  2-3-0-1
  Punts  43.2
 36.0
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  0-0
  Penalty-yards  9-90
 4-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Ashton Garza, 13-33; Richard Kurtz, 6-31; Cooper Martin, 10-30; Shiner: Trace Bishop, 7-123 2 TD; Dalton Brooks 19-120 2 TD; Beck Bishop, 9-56 1 TD; Ryan Peterson 4-22 1 TD.

Passing -- Industrial: Garza 9-20-54-1; Shiner: Peterson 2-3-131 1 TD;

Receiving -- Industrial: Clearance Hosey 2-30; Shiner: Kyle Muehlstein 2-131 1 TD.

