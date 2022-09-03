Shiner 47, Industrial 0
|Industrial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Shiner
|14
|21
|6
|6
|--
|47
First quarter
Shiner: Dalton Brooks 19 run (Ryan Peterson kick), 10:30
Shiner: Kyle Muehlstein 85 pass from Peterson (Peterson kick), 7:18
Second quarter
Shiner: Beck Bishop 20 run (Peterson kick), 11:12
Shiner: Brooks 1 run (Peterson kick), 6:57
Shiner: Trace Bishop 5 run (Peterson kick), 0:30
Third quarter
Shiner: Peterson 1 run (Kick blocked), 3:25
Fourth quarter
Shiner: T. Bishop 62 run, (Kick failed), 9:27
Team stats
|Industrial
|Shiner
|First downs
|9
|22
|Yards rushing
|30-91
|43-339
|Yards passing
|54
|131
|Passes
|9-20-1-0
|2-3-0-1
|Punts
| 43.2
|36.0
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
| 9-90
|4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Ashton Garza, 13-33; Richard Kurtz, 6-31; Cooper Martin, 10-30; Shiner: Trace Bishop, 7-123 2 TD; Dalton Brooks 19-120 2 TD; Beck Bishop, 9-56 1 TD; Ryan Peterson 4-22 1 TD.
Passing -- Industrial: Garza 9-20-54-1; Shiner: Peterson 2-3-131 1 TD;
Receiving -- Industrial: Clearance Hosey 2-30; Shiner: Kyle Muehlstein 2-131 1 TD.
