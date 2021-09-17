Industrial 45, Tidehaven 10
|Industrial
|10
|21
|14
|0
|--
|45
|Tidehaven
|0
|0
|7
|3
|--
|10
First quarter
Industrial: Matthew Davis 71 run (Rider Ulloa kick), 11:29
I: Ulloa 33 field goal, 2:40
Second quarter
I: Davis 22 run (Ulloa kick), 9:00
I: Clearence Hosey 24 run (Ulloa kick), 6:40
I: Davis 15 pass to Mason Roe (Ulloa kick), 0:31
Third quarter
Tidehaven: Logan Crow 4 pass to Connor Claxton (Alex Cisneros kick), 9:33
I: Davis 11 pass to Roe (Ulloa kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
I: Cisneros 33 field goal, 6:01
Team stats
|Industrial
|Tidehaven
|First downs
|13
|12
|Yards rushing
|27-220
|39-160
|Yards passing
|230
|114
|Passes
|13-20-2-0
|6-13-1-0
|Punts
|22
|35.2
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|6-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Matthew Davis 6-109-2, Clay Martin 12-52-1, Clearence Hosey 1-24, Richard Kurtz 6-36, Clayton Rountree 1-2, Aidan Baker 1-(-3); Tidehaven: Jose Martinez 19-55, Joseph Dodds 16-140, Logan Crow 3-(-18), Team 1-(-17).
Passing -- Industrial: Davis 12-19-214-2-0, Baker 1-1-16-0-0; Tidehaven: Crow 6-13-114-0-0.
Receiving -- Industrial: Mason Roe 6-137-2, Hosey 3-15, Kaleb Figirova 2-40, Jackson Fluitt 1-22, Taylor McCrory 1-16; Tidehaven: Dodds 4-74, Connor Claxton 2-40-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.