Football stats

Yorktown 50, Johnson Hays 49 (OT)

Yorktown1471388 50                    
Johnson Hays1414 8 49                     

First quarter

JH: Richard Kelly 45 pass Jesse Medina, Patrick Hellen kick good, 9:01

Y: Justin Denson 3 run, kick blocked, 7:09

JH: Caden Winzer 92 kick off return, Hellen kick good, 6:53

Y: Corey Pargmann 44 pass from Mark Guerrero, 2pt conversion Zack Latta run, 4:37

Second quarter

Y: Pargmann 9 pass from Guerrero, Omar Hernandez kick good, 9:54

JH: Medina 8 run, Hellen kick good, 4:19

JH: Noah Vasquez 22 pass from Medina, Hellen kick good, 0:18

Third quarter

Y: Kalden Barefield 27 pass from Guerrero, Hernandez kick good, 7:06

JH: Kelly 19 pass from Medina, Hellen kick good, 4:19

Y: Denson 4 run, kick failed, 0:39

Fourth quarter

Y: Pargmann 10 pass from Guerrero, 2pt conversion Denson run, 3:40

JH: Medina 3 run, Hellen kick good, 0:00

Overtime

JH: Vasquez 6 from Medina, Hellen kick good

Y: Pargmann 5 run, 2pt conversion Pargmann from Guerrero

Team stats

 Yorktown Johnson Hays
  First downs 24 22
  Yards rushing 33-180 42-195
  Yards passing 287 258
  Passes 16-22-2 19-26-1
  Punts 2-36 2-49
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
  Penalty-yards 10-85 5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Denson 6-60-2; Johnson Hays: Vasquez 15-108

Passing --  Yorktown: Guerrero 14-22-25-4-0; Johnson Hays: Medina 19-25-258-4-1

Receiving --   Yorktown: Pargmann 7-143-3; Johnson Hays: Kelly 7-160-2

