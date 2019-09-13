Yorktown 50, Johnson Hays 49 (OT)
|Yorktown
|14
|7
|13
|8
|8
|50
|Johnson Hays
|14
|14
|7
|7
|8
|49
First quarter
JH: Richard Kelly 45 pass Jesse Medina, Patrick Hellen kick good, 9:01
Y: Justin Denson 3 run, kick blocked, 7:09
JH: Caden Winzer 92 kick off return, Hellen kick good, 6:53
Y: Corey Pargmann 44 pass from Mark Guerrero, 2pt conversion Zack Latta run, 4:37
Second quarter
Y: Pargmann 9 pass from Guerrero, Omar Hernandez kick good, 9:54
JH: Medina 8 run, Hellen kick good, 4:19
JH: Noah Vasquez 22 pass from Medina, Hellen kick good, 0:18
Third quarter
Y: Kalden Barefield 27 pass from Guerrero, Hernandez kick good, 7:06
JH: Kelly 19 pass from Medina, Hellen kick good, 4:19
Y: Denson 4 run, kick failed, 0:39
Fourth quarter
Y: Pargmann 10 pass from Guerrero, 2pt conversion Denson run, 3:40
JH: Medina 3 run, Hellen kick good, 0:00
Overtime
JH: Vasquez 6 from Medina, Hellen kick good
Y: Pargmann 5 run, 2pt conversion Pargmann from Guerrero
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Johnson Hays
|First downs
|24
|22
|Yards rushing
|33-180
|42-195
|Yards passing
|287
|258
|Passes
|16-22-2
|19-26-1
|Punts
|2-36
|2-49
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|10-85
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Denson 6-60-2; Johnson Hays: Vasquez 15-108
Passing -- Yorktown: Guerrero 14-22-25-4-0; Johnson Hays: Medina 19-25-258-4-1
Receiving -- Yorktown: Pargmann 7-143-3; Johnson Hays: Kelly 7-160-2
