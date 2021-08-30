Kenedy 18, Karnes City 13
|Karnes City
|0
|0
|6
|7
|--
|13
|Kenedy
|6
|0
|6
|6
|--
|18
First quarter
K: Geovanni Gibson 13 yard run (kick failed)
Third quarter
K: Gibson 16 yard run (kick failed)
KC: Jeremiah Rivera 37 yard run (Marshall Homeyer kick failed)
Fourth quarter
KC: Treyton Clark 11 yard pass to Jerrick Beaver (Homeyer kick)
K: Gibson 2 yard run (2pt conversion failed)
Team stats
|Karnes City
|Kenedy
|First downs
|7
|17
|Yards rushing
|19-83
|59-237
|Yards passing
|40
|0
|Passes
|2-13-1-2
|0-3-0-0
|Punts
|32
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-42
|4-13
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Karnes City: Jeremiah Rivera 7-58, TD, Jason Foley 2-13, Jerrick Beaver 1-7, Treyton Clark 8-3, Team 1-2; Kenedy: Chase Torres 1-2, Kameron Miller 10-0, Jaydin Chapa 23-95, Geovanni Gibson 24-138, 3 TDs.
Passing -- Karnes City: Clark 2-12-40-1-1. Beaver 0-1-0-0-1.
Receiving -- Karnes City: Warrick Thompson 1-29, Beaver 1-11, TD.
