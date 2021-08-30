Kenedy 18, Karnes City 13

Karnes City  6  7   -- 13                     
Kenedy  6  -- 18                     

First quarter

K: Geovanni Gibson 13 yard run (kick failed)

Third quarter

K: Gibson 16 yard run (kick failed)

KC: Jeremiah Rivera 37 yard run (Marshall Homeyer kick failed)

Fourth quarter

KC: Treyton Clark 11 yard pass to Jerrick Beaver (Homeyer kick)

K: Gibson 2 yard run (2pt conversion failed)

Team stats

 Karnes City Kenedy  
  First downs 7 17
  Yards rushing 19-83  59-237
  Yards passing 40  0
  Passes 2-13-1-2 0-3-0-0
  Punts  32 0
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  7-42 4-13

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Karnes City: Jeremiah Rivera 7-58, TD, Jason Foley 2-13, Jerrick Beaver 1-7, Treyton Clark 8-3, Team 1-2; Kenedy: Chase Torres 1-2, Kameron Miller 10-0, Jaydin Chapa 23-95, Geovanni Gibson 24-138, 3 TDs.

Passing -- Karnes City: Clark 2-12-40-1-1. Beaver 0-1-0-0-1.

Receiving -- Karnes City: Warrick Thompson 1-29, Beaver 1-11, TD.

