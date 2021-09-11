Karnes City 24, Mathis 20
|Mathis
|0
|14
|6
|0
|--
|20
|Karnes City
|6
|6
|6
|6
|--
|24
First quarter
KC: Jeremiah Rivera 11 run (Marshall Homeyer kick failed)
Second quarter
KC: Treyton Clark 11 run (2-point try failed)
M: 14 run (2-point try failed)
M: 74 run (2-point try good)
Third quarter
KC: Treyton Clark 1 run (2-point try failed)
M: 9 run (2-point try failed)
Fourth quarter
KC: Treyton Clark 32 pass to Lisaiah Mendoza (2-point try failed)
Team stats
|Mathis
|Karnes City
|First downs
|14
|22
|Yards rushing
|298
|148
|Yards passing
|19
|146
|Passes
|2-6-19-0-1
|9-16-1-1
|Punts
|
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 4-33
|11-88
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Karnes City: Jeremiah Rivera, 19-72-1, Treyton Clark, 10-43-2;
Passing -- Karnes City: Treyton Clark, 9-19-146-1-1;
Receiving -- team 1: Lisaiah Mendoza, 2-57-1, Andrew Crow, 2-42;
