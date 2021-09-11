Karnes City 24, Mathis 20

Mathis 14 6  0   -- 20                     
Karnes City  6  -- 24                     

First quarter

KC: Jeremiah Rivera 11 run (Marshall Homeyer kick failed)

Second quarter

KC: Treyton Clark 11 run (2-point try failed)

M: 14 run (2-point try failed)

M: 74 run (2-point try good)

Third quarter

KC: Treyton Clark 1 run (2-point try failed)

M: 9 run (2-point try failed)

Fourth quarter

KC: Treyton Clark 32 pass to Lisaiah Mendoza (2-point try failed)

Team stats

 Mathis Karnes City  
  First downs 14 22
  Yards rushing 298 148
  Yards passing 19  146
  Passes 2-6-19-0-1 9-16-1-1
  Punts  
 
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-33
 11-88

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Karnes City: Jeremiah Rivera, 19-72-1, Treyton Clark, 10-43-2;

Passing -- Karnes City: Treyton Clark, 9-19-146-1-1; 

Receiving -- team 1: Lisaiah Mendoza, 2-57-1, Andrew Crow, 2-42;

