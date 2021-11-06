Karnes City 35, Natalia 28
|Karnes City
|6
|13
|16
|0
|--
|35
|Natalia
|14
|7
|7
|0
|--
|28
First quarter
KC: Warrick Thompson 52 pass from Treyton Clark (kick failed)
N: 2 yard run (kick good)
N: 16 yard run (kick good)
Second quarter
KC: Thompson 20 pass from Clark (2pt conversion failed)
N: 9 yard pass (kick good)
KC: Thompson 23 pass from Clark (kick good)
Third quarter
KC: Jason Foley 7 run (2pt conversion good)
KC: Thompson 21 pass from Clark (2pt conversion good)
N: 2 yard run (kick good)
Team stats
|Karnes City
|Natalia
|First downs
|19
|13
|Yards rushing
|47-159
|40-265
|Yards passing
|215
|17
|Passes
|15-26-0
|4-8-1
|Punts
| n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
| 5-35
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Karnes City: Jeremiah Rivera 22-117, Clark 11-22, J. Foley 6-14-1, Charlie Foley 1-(-1);
Passing -- Karnes City: Clark 15-26-215-4-0;
Receiving -- Karnes City: Thompson 5-126-4, Gabriel Gutierrez 3-38, Lisaiah Mendoza 4-32, J. Foley 1-10, Andrew Crow 2-9
