Karnes City 35, Natalia 28

Karnes City613 160   -- 35                    
Natalia14 770 -- 28                    

First quarter

KC: Warrick Thompson 52 pass from Treyton Clark (kick failed)

N: 2 yard run (kick good)

N: 16 yard run (kick good)

Second quarter

KC: Thompson 20 pass from Clark (2pt conversion failed)

N: 9 yard pass (kick good)

KC: Thompson 23 pass from Clark (kick good) 

Third quarter

KC: Jason Foley 7 run (2pt conversion good) 

KC: Thompson 21 pass from Clark (2pt conversion good)

N: 2 yard run (kick good)

Team stats

 Karnes City Natalia
  First downs 19 13
  Yards rushing 47-159 40-265
  Yards passing 215  17
  Passes 15-26-0 4-8-1
  Punts n/a
 n/a
  Fumbles-lost 0-0
  1-0
  Penalty-yards  5-35
 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Karnes City: Jeremiah Rivera 22-117, Clark 11-22, J. Foley 6-14-1, Charlie Foley 1-(-1);

Passing -- Karnes City: Clark 15-26-215-4-0;

Receiving -- Karnes City: Thompson 5-126-4, Gabriel Gutierrez 3-38, Lisaiah Mendoza 4-32, J. Foley 1-10, Andrew Crow 2-9

