Karnes City 41, Odem 13

First quarter

KC: Jason Foley 6 run (kick good)

KC: James Mejia interception return (kick failed)

KC: Foley fumble return (kick failed)

O: 8 run (kick failed)

O: 1 run (kick good)

Second quarter

KC: Treyton Clark 38 run (kick good)

Third quarter

KC: Jeremiah Rivera 73 run (2pt conversion good)

Fourth quarter

KC: Charlie Foley 1 run (kick good)

Team stats

 Karnes City Odem
  First downs 16 1
  Yards rushing 289 54
  Yards passing 6  0
  Passes 2-7-1 0-4-1
  Punts 0-0 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  1-0 2-1
  Penalty-yards  4-7 1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Karnes City: Rivera 14-135-1, Clark 12-69-1, C. Foley 15-69-1, J. Foley 4-13-1, Segura 1-3;

Passing -- Karnes City: Clark 2-7-6-0-1;

Receiving -- Karnes City: Mendoza 1-5, J. Foley 1-1;

