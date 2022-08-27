Karnes City 41, Odem 13
First quarter
KC: Jason Foley 6 run (kick good)
KC: James Mejia interception return (kick failed)
KC: Foley fumble return (kick failed)
O: 8 run (kick failed)
O: 1 run (kick good)
Second quarter
KC: Treyton Clark 38 run (kick good)
Third quarter
KC: Jeremiah Rivera 73 run (2pt conversion good)
Fourth quarter
KC: Charlie Foley 1 run (kick good)
Team stats
|Karnes City
|Odem
|First downs
|16
|1
|Yards rushing
|289
|54
|Yards passing
|6
|0
|Passes
|2-7-1
|0-4-1
|Punts
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-7
|1-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Karnes City: Rivera 14-135-1, Clark 12-69-1, C. Foley 15-69-1, J. Foley 4-13-1, Segura 1-3;
Passing -- Karnes City: Clark 2-7-6-0-1;
Receiving -- Karnes City: Mendoza 1-5, J. Foley 1-1;
