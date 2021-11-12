Odem 59, Karnes City 25
|Karnes City
|6
|6
|7
|6
|--
|25
|Odem
|21
|3
|21
|14
|--
|59
First quarter
KC: Jeremiah Rivera 67 run (PAT fail), 11:42
O: Marcus Martinez 10 run (Diego Dominguez kick), 9:52
O: Hunter Dawson 37 pass to Leon Brown (Dominguez kick), 4:30
O: Dawson 8 run (Dominguez kick), 1:33
Second quarter
KC: Christian Martinez 3 run (2-pt fail), 0:27
O: Dominguez 38 yard field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
O: Dawson 43 pass to Austin Dominguez (D. Dominguez kick), 10:55
KC: Treyton Clark 18 pass to Lisaiah Mendoza (Marshall Homeyer kick), 6:39
O: Dawson 23 run (D. Dominguez kick), 5:55
O: Brown 22 run (Dominguez kick), 2:44
Fourth quarter
O: Mark Moreno Jr 12 run (Dominguez kick), 11:48
KC: Clark 22 pass to Gabriel Guitierrez (kick fail), 8:47
O: Moreno Jr 2 run (Dominguez kick), 2:10
Team stats
|Karnes City
|Odem
|First downs
|11
|19
|Yards rushing
|30-208
|45-407
|Yards passing
|96
|105
|Passes
|8-16-2-3
|3-7-2-0
|Punts
|42
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-20
|10-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- KC: Jeremiah Rivera 17-150-1; O: Marcus Martinez 13-151-1, Hunter Dawson 15-156-2;
Passing -- KC: Treyton Clark 8-16-96-2-3 O: Hunter Dawson 3-7-105-2-0
Receiving -- KC: Gabriel Guitierrez 3-63-1; O: Austin Dominguez 1-43-1
