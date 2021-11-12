Odem 59, Karnes City 25

Karnes City  7  6   -- 25                     
Odem  21 21 14  -- 59                     

First quarter

KC: Jeremiah Rivera 67 run (PAT fail), 11:42

O: Marcus Martinez 10 run (Diego Dominguez kick), 9:52

O: Hunter Dawson 37 pass to Leon Brown (Dominguez kick), 4:30

O: Dawson 8 run (Dominguez kick), 1:33

Second quarter

KC: Christian Martinez 3 run (2-pt fail), 0:27

O: Dominguez 38 yard field goal, 0:00

Third quarter

O: Dawson 43 pass to Austin Dominguez (D. Dominguez kick), 10:55

KC: Treyton Clark 18 pass to Lisaiah Mendoza (Marshall Homeyer kick), 6:39

O: Dawson 23 run (D. Dominguez kick), 5:55

O: Brown 22 run (Dominguez kick), 2:44

Fourth quarter

O: Mark Moreno Jr 12 run (Dominguez kick), 11:48

KC: Clark 22 pass to Gabriel Guitierrez (kick fail), 8:47

O: Moreno Jr 2 run (Dominguez kick), 2:10

Team stats

 Karnes City Odem  
  First downs 11 19
  Yards rushing 30-208 45-407
  Yards passing 96 105
  Passes 8-16-2-3 3-7-2-0
  Punts  42 0
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-20 10-75

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- KC: Jeremiah Rivera 17-150-1; O: Marcus Martinez 13-151-1, Hunter Dawson 15-156-2;

Passing -- KC: Treyton Clark 8-16-96-2-3 O: Hunter Dawson 3-7-105-2-0

Receiving -- KC: Gabriel Guitierrez 3-63-1; O: Austin Dominguez 1-43-1

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.