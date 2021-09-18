Three Rivers 41, Karnes City 21

Karnes City  0  7   -- 21                     
Three Rivers  6 12 15  -- 41                     

First quarter

TR: Interception return (kick failed)

KC: Warrick Thompson 17 pass from Treyton Clark (Marshall Homeyer kick)

Second quarter

KC: Jason Foley 24 run (Homeyer kick)

TR: 62 run (2pt failed)

TR: 4 pass (2pt failed)

Third quarter

TR: 29 pass (2pt conversion)

Fourth quarter

TR: 34 run (2pt conversion)

KC: Thompson 34 pass from Clark (Homeyer kick)

TR: 2 run (kick)

Team stats

 Karnes City Three Rivers  
  First downs 14 17
  Yards rushing 38-79  33-332
  Yards passing 109  57
  Passes 7-14-2-2 4-12-2-2
  Punts  0 N/A
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  7-51 6-37

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Karnes City: Jason Foley 15-72-1, Jeremiah Rivera 7-39, Reagan Chesser 1-(-1), Jerrick Beaver 6-(-8), Treyton Clark 7-(-8), Team 2-(-15).

Passing -- Karnes City: Clark 7-13-109-2-1, Beaver 0-1-0-0-1.

Receiving -- Karnes City: Warrick Thompson 4-73-2, Gabriel Gutierrez 2-21, Lisaiah Mendoza 1-15.

