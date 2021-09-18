Three Rivers 41, Karnes City 21
|Karnes City
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
|Three Rivers
|6
|12
|8
|15
|--
|41
First quarter
TR: Interception return (kick failed)
KC: Warrick Thompson 17 pass from Treyton Clark (Marshall Homeyer kick)
Second quarter
KC: Jason Foley 24 run (Homeyer kick)
TR: 62 run (2pt failed)
TR: 4 pass (2pt failed)
Third quarter
TR: 29 pass (2pt conversion)
Fourth quarter
TR: 34 run (2pt conversion)
KC: Thompson 34 pass from Clark (Homeyer kick)
TR: 2 run (kick)
Team stats
|Karnes City
|Three Rivers
|First downs
|14
|17
|Yards rushing
|38-79
|33-332
|Yards passing
|109
|57
|Passes
|7-14-2-2
|4-12-2-2
|Punts
|0
|N/A
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-51
|6-37
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Karnes City: Jason Foley 15-72-1, Jeremiah Rivera 7-39, Reagan Chesser 1-(-1), Jerrick Beaver 6-(-8), Treyton Clark 7-(-8), Team 2-(-15).
Passing -- Karnes City: Clark 7-13-109-2-1, Beaver 0-1-0-0-1.
Receiving -- Karnes City: Warrick Thompson 4-73-2, Gabriel Gutierrez 2-21, Lisaiah Mendoza 1-15.
