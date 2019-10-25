Shiner 52, Kenedy 7
|Kenedy
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Shiner
|27
|19
|6
|0
|--
|52
First quarter
S: Tyler Palmer 33 pass to Cole Patek, Conner Winkenwerder kick good, 9:16
S: Donyai Taylor 27 fumble return, Winkenwerder kick good, 9:04
S: Taylor 33 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 5:52
S: Doug Brooks 40 run, kick failed, 1:28
Second quarter
S: Brooks 20 run, kick failed, 9:42
S: Palmer 35 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 5:06
S: Devin Lehnert 3 run, kick failed, 0:29
Third quarter
S: Cash Shows 7 run, 2pt conversion failed, 1:00
Fourth quarter
K: Kyler Ramos 42 run, Isreal Reyes kick good, 4:15
Team stats
|Kenedy
|Shiner
|First downs
|4
|19
|Yards rushing
|29-103
|28-354
|Yards passing
|15
|33
|Passes
|3-6-2
|1-2-1
|Punts
|4-78
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|0
|Penalty-yards
|3-20
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Kenedy: J'Ren Salais 11-29, Ramos 11-74-1, Jaydin Chapa 7-0; Shiner: Brooks 5-94-2, Taylor 4-43-1, Palmer 3-40-1, Shower 2-18, Dalton Brooks 2-60, Noah Nevlud 3-14, Lehnert 2-40-1, Derondrick Mathis 7-40
Passing -- Kenedy: Chapa 3-6-15-0-2; Shiner: Palmer 1-2-33-1-1
Receiving -- Kenedy: Ramos 3-15; Shiner: Patek 1-33-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.