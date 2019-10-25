Shiner 52, Kenedy 7

Kenedy0007 -- 7                    
Shiner 271960 -- 52                    

First quarter

S: Tyler Palmer 33 pass to Cole Patek, Conner Winkenwerder kick good, 9:16

S: Donyai Taylor 27 fumble return, Winkenwerder kick good, 9:04

S: Taylor 33 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 5:52

S: Doug Brooks 40 run, kick failed, 1:28

Second quarter

S: Brooks 20 run, kick failed, 9:42

S: Palmer 35 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 5:06

S: Devin Lehnert 3 run, kick failed, 0:29

Third quarter

S: Cash Shows 7 run, 2pt conversion failed, 1:00

Fourth quarter

K: Kyler Ramos 42 run, Isreal Reyes kick good, 4:15

Team stats

 Kenedy Shiner  
  First downs 4 19
  Yards rushing 29-103  28-354
  Yards passing 15  33
  Passes 3-6-2 1-2-1
  Punts  4-78 0
  Fumbles-lost  4-1  0
  Penalty-yards  3-20 4-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Kenedy: J'Ren Salais 11-29, Ramos 11-74-1, Jaydin Chapa 7-0; Shiner: Brooks 5-94-2, Taylor 4-43-1, Palmer 3-40-1, Shower 2-18, Dalton Brooks 2-60, Noah Nevlud 3-14, Lehnert 2-40-1, Derondrick Mathis 7-40

Passing -- Kenedy: Chapa 3-6-15-0-2; Shiner: Palmer 1-2-33-1-1

Receiving -- Kenedy: Ramos 3-15; Shiner: Patek 1-33-1

