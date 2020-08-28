La Vernia 55, Cuero 21
|Cuero
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|21
|La Vernia
|28
|7
|20
|0
|--
|55
First quarter
LV: Gunner Lowry 15 pass from Gage Lowry, Mason Roberts kick good, 10:54
C: Deveryck Mathis 13 pass from Breck Eleby, Beau Fournet kick good, 8:59
LV: Gunner Lowry 46 pass from Gage Lowry, Roberts kick good, 8:30
LV: Jody Gonzales 17 run, Roberts kick good, 6:19
LV: Daryl Dulak 50 pass from Gage Lowry, Roberts kick good, 3:38
Second quarter
LV: Dulak 65 pass from Gage Lowry, Roberts kick good, 10:27
Third quarter
C: Mathis 46 pass from Eleby, Fournet kick good, 10:07
LV: Hunter Kitzmiller 11 run, Roberts kick good, 6:01
LV: Gonzales 2 run, kick failed, 4:50
LV: Dulak 50 pass from Gage Lowry, Roberts kick good, 2:09
Fourth quarter
C: Exavier Durham 61 pass from Eleby, Fournet kick good, 5:47
Team stats
|Cuero
|LaVernia
|First downs
|19
|16
|Yards rushing
|28-192
|28-124
|Yards passing
|146
|300
|Passes
|7-21-1
|13-15-0
|Punts
|0
|2-36
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-85
|8-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Eleby 16-86, Tycen Williams 9-75, Cavan Smith 5-26, Jackson Harwick 7-32; LaVernia: Gonzales 11-60-2, Gage Lowry 5-29, Kitzmiller 8-18-1, Jeremy Hartmann 4-17;
Passing -- Cuero: Eleby 7-21-146-1-3; LaVernia: Gage Lowry 12-13-295-0-0; Hunter Stautzenberger 1-2-5-0-0
Receiving -- Cuero: Smith 2-14, Mathis 2-59-2, LeBrown Johnson 1-9, Durham 2-66-1; LaVernia: Braden Pressley 2-30, Gunner Lowry 2-61-2, Dulak 4-16-3, Gonzales 1-4, Koy Carpenter 2-12, Kitzmiller 1-19, Rae Leija 1-5.
