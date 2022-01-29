Friday
Boys
District 28-2A
Flatonia 57, Nordheim 36
Points: (F) Luke Law 18, Duke Sodek 13, Keyshaun Green 7, Angel Netro 6, Titan Targac 5, Dayton Cliffe 3, Jaidyn Guyton 2, Alex Hernandez 2, Fidel Venegas 1.
Halftime: Flatonia 28-15. 3-Pointers: Law 4, Sodek 3, Green. Record: Flatonia 26-4, 7-0.
District 31-2A
Three Rivers 49, Refugio 48.
Points: (R) Doomes 24, Kelley 12, Brown 6, La France 4, Fox 2; (TR) Lancaster 12, Steele 12, Amaro 10, Soliz 8, Zamzow 7.
Halftime: Refugio 31-19.
Girls
District 28-3A
Industrial 48, Palacios 44
Points: (P) Ca. Polk 10, S. Wollam 10, C. Graves 8, M. Wollam 7, A. Bowers 4, L. Kolar 2, P. Lopez 1.
Halftime: Palacios 27-26. Records: Palacios 24-6, 7-4.
