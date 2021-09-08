Non-District
Yoakum 3, Nixon-Smiley 1
Yoakum 25 27 25 25
Nixon-Smiley 21 29 23 19
Highlights: (Y) Addison Pekar 6 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Macie Blakeney 1 ace, 1 kill, 30 assists, 8 digs; Brooklin Berger 5 aces, 7 digs; Destiny Rios 9 kills, 2 digs; Jayana Phillips 10 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Julia Fojt 2 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs; Kylie Velek 4 aces, 2 assists, 18 digs; Macie Williams 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Olivia Fojt 3 aces, 9 digs; Taylor Hlavac 5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig
Canyon Lake 3, Cuero 2
Cuero 23 25 22 25 10
Canyon Lake 25 22 25 21 15
Highlights: (C) Ashley Price 18 kills, 23 digs; Bromli Watson 32 assists, 6 aces; Zha'vanna Gray 22 digs; Cydine Johnson 3.5 blocks
Records: Cuero 20-7
