Non-District
St. Joseph 3, Calallen 0
St. Joseph 25 25 25
Calallen 20 22 20
Highlights: (SJ) Ryan Ward 14 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs, 1 assist; Morgan Korinek 18 assists, 6 kills, 3 digs, ace; Adison Ozuna 8 kills, 2 digs, block, ace; Kerigan Baumgartner 4 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Anna Valenzuela 11 digs, 2 aces. Records: St. Joseph 18-4
Goliad 3, Gonzales 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Gonzales 14 12 11
Highlights: (Gol) Brook Jackson 2 aces, 1 block, 5 kills, 8 assists, 2 digs; Kyla Hill 5 aces, 4 kills, 13 assists, 2 digs; Abby Yanta 4 aces, 1 block, 8 kills, 3 digs; Addison Zamzow 2 aces, 10 digs; Kylie Welch 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 digs; Kendall West 3 blocks, 1 kill; Kasadi Neel 2 kills, 1 dig. Records: Goliad 10-10, 3-0.
