District 29-5A

Victoria West 3, Flour Bluff 2

West 15 19 25 25 15

Flour Bluff 25 25 23 21 13

Highlights: (VW) Dailynn Zarate 18 kills, 12 digs; Kaylee Steele 17 kills, 5 digs, block, ace; Hannah Loest 25 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces; Kayden Clemons 29 assists, 9 digs, 2 kills; Caroline Cohen 7 kills, 3 digs

Records: West 10-8, 3-2

Non-District

Wimberly 3, Cuero 1

Cuero 14 25 17 25

Wimberly 25 20 25 27

Highlights: (C) Cydine Johnson 3.5 blocks; Z. Gray 13 digs; Bromli Watson 29 assists, 2 aces; Ashley Price 12 kills; Charity Gray 2 aces. Records: Cuero 20-8.

